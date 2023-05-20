Moon on Earth? Dubai to build a $5 billion replica of 'moon' for an out-of-the-world experience

Moon Dubai | Moon World Resorts

Good news to all space enthusiasts and travellers! Now, you don't need to visit space to land on the Moon. Shocking right? The moon will be right here on Earth in Dubai, for an out-of-this-world experience.

Canadian architectural company and intellectual property licensor Moon World Resorts Inc. (MWR) plan to build 'Moon Dubai,' a $5 billion destination resort in the form of a celestial body that is predicted to bring in 2.5 million guests annually.

Proposed and co-founded by Sandra G. Matthews and Michael R. Henderson, the moon-shape resort, a 274-meter (900-foot) replica of the moon atop a 30-meter (100-foot) building in Dubai, is designed to be built in 48 months.

The Moon would sit on a pedestal-like circular building beneath it and would glow at night in Dubai, which is already home to the world’s tallest building and other architectural wonders.

The Project

The project Henderson proposes includes a destination resort inside the spherical structure, complete with a 4,000-room hotel, an arena capable of hosting 10,000 people and a “lunar colony" that would give guests the sensation of actually walking on the moon.

Henderson's project, dubbed Moon, may sound out of this world, but it could easily fit in this futuristic city-state. He discussed the project at the Arabian Travel Market earlier in May in Dubai.