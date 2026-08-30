Monsoon Gut Woes? Try These 6 Chef-Recommended Chutneys For Better Digestion

The monsoon is in full swing across India — and so are the digestion issues. According to a recent survey by the Indian Society of Gastroenterology, 6 in 10 people report bloating, acidity and sluggish gut health during the rainy season due to humidity, contaminated water and heavier foods.

But relief could be in your kitchen. Chefs across the country are turning to the humble chutney — reimagining it with moringa, amla, curry leaves, papaya and sesame into gut-friendly powerhouses. From tangy and cooling to sweet and spiced, these chef-crafted recipes prove that good gut health doesn’t have to be boring. It just needs to be homemade, fresh, and full of flavour.

Moringa Chutney

In a pan, heat a little oil and gently sauté garlic, ginger, cumin seeds, and green chilies for a minute to release their aroma. Add fresh moringa leaves and cook for 2-3 minutes until they wilt, then set aside to cool. “Blend this mixture with grated coconut, roasted chana dal or peanuts, tamarind, a bit of jaggery, salt, and water to get a smooth paste. For the final touch, heat oil, splutter mustard seeds, add urad dal, dried red chili, curry leaves, and a pinch of hing, and pour this tempering over the chutney. Mix and serve fresh with rice, dosa, or as a dip,” says Vilas Dhankute, Executive Chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore.

Health benefits: Moringa is a powerhouse of vitamins A, C, E, calcium, iron, and plant protein. Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, it helps combat oxidative stress. Paired with coconut for healthy fats, and ginger-garlic for digestion, this chutney supports gut health, immunity, and nutrient intake in one spoon.

Sesame & coriander chutney

Dry-roast white sesame seeds until they turn aromatic and release their natural oils. Blend them with fresh coriander, garlic, roasted cumin, green chilies, and lemon juice to form a coarse, nutty chutney. “Some versions also add flaxseeds for an extra nutritional boost. This earthy condiment from Karnataka pairs well with millet rotis, dosas, and rice bowls,” says Chef Madhusudhana Marupilli, Gateway Goa Palolem.

Health benefits: Sesame seeds are a natural source of calcium, iron, and healthy fats. Flaxseeds add plant-based omega-3s and fiber, supporting gut health and sustained energy. Coriander brings antioxidants and digestive benefits, making this chutney both rooted in tradition and aligned with modern wellness needs.

Minty magic amla chutney

Wash and deseed fresh amlas, then blend them with mint leaves, coriander, green chilies, ginger, garlic, roasted cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt. “Add a little water to reach a smooth consistency and a squeeze of lemon for extra tang if you like. Chill for 15-20 minutes before serving. This bright green chutney is perfect with parathas, sandwiches, dosas, or grilled snacks,” says Chef Veer Singh Pundir, The Khyber Himalayan Resorts & Spa, Gulmarg.

Health benefits: Amla is loaded with vitamin C for immunity and healthy skin. Mint, ginger, and cumin help soothe digestion and reduce bloating, while the fresh herbs provide antioxidants. It’s low in calories, cooling for warm weather, and supports overall wellness with natural detoxifying properties.

Khubani chutney

Soak dried apricots in water for 6-8 hours until soft, then grind them into a coarse paste. In a shallow pan, warm mustard oil and temper it with bay leaves, nigella seeds, and hing. “Add the apricot paste and cook on medium heat till the raw smell disappears. Stir in jaggery and black salt, and simmer for 5-10 minutes until the chutney turns thick and glossy. Adjust sweetness and salt, remove the bay leaves, cool completely, and store in a sterilized jar. It pairs beautifully with paneer tikka, kebabs, and grilled dishes,” says Tushar Das, Executive Chef, DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Airport.

Health benefits: Apricots are rich in beta-carotene and polyphenols that support eye health and protect cells. The natural fibre in this chutney acts as a prebiotic to nourish gut bacteria, aid digestion, and support healthy cholesterol. With potassium and natural carbs, it also provides sustained energy while balancing spicy meals.

Curry leaf & coconut chutney

Inspired by Tamil Nadu, this chutney begins with lightly sautéing fresh curry leaves to bring out their earthy aroma. Chef Kshitij Inamdar, La Estoria IHCL SeleQtions, Goa, adds, “The curry leaves are then ground with grated coconut, roasted chana dal, green chilies, ginger, and tamarind into a smooth paste. A hot tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and hing is poured over to finish. Traditionally served with idli, dosa, or steamed vegetables, it’s a staple that’s both comforting and nutritious.”

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Health benefits: Curry leaves are rich in iron, calcium, and antioxidants that protect cells. Coconut adds healthy fats and fibre, while the spices aid digestion. This chutney is a great example of how everyday South Indian ingredients can deliver gut support and flavour without extra effort.

Raw papaya & fennel relish

Raw papaya is slow-cooked in a light syrup made with saffron, fennel seeds, cardamom, sugar, and a splash of vinegar until it turns soft and glossy. Golden raisins are stirred in at the end for a touch of sweetness. “The idea is to keep it simple so the natural texture of papaya and the warmth of fennel and cardamom come through. Serve it alongside kebabs or as a cooling counterpoint to rich, smoky dishes,” says Hitesh Pant, Executive Chef, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center.

Health Benefits: Papaya retains its fibre and vitamin C even after cooking, which supports digestion and immunity. Fennel is a traditional digestive aid that helps reduce bloating, while cardamom adds antioxidants and fragrance. Together, this relish reflects the Indian principle of pairing food not just for taste, but for how it settles in the gut.