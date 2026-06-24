Monsoon Escapes: 5 Scenic Places Near Mumbai You Must Visit This Rainy Season

Mumbai is officially experiencing this season's rain, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat and transforming the city into a greener, cooler version of itself. While it's monsoon comes with its fair share of traffic jams and waterlogged streets, it also marks the beginning of weekend road trips, misty hill stations, overflowing waterfalls and steaming cups of chai with breathtaking views.

If you're looking to swap skyscrapers for clouds and concrete for lush green landscapes, there are plenty of destinations just a few hours away that truly come alive during the rainy season. From dramatic mountain passes to peaceful lakeside retreats, here are five monsoon getaways near Mumbai worth adding to your travel list:

Lonavala

No monsoon destination list is complete without Lonavala. The hill station continues to be a favourite among Mumbaikars, thanks to its easy accessibility and spectacular rainy-season scenery.

During the monsoon, waterfalls spring to life across the region, while iconic spots like Bhushi Dam, Tiger's Leap and Duke's Nose are wrapped in mist and rolling clouds. Adventure lovers can also take on the Rajmachi Fort trek, which becomes particularly scenic during the rains.

Matheran

For those craving a slower pace, Matheran offers a completely different experience. As India's only automobile-free hill station, it allows visitors to disconnect from traffic and reconnect with nature.

The winding red mud pathways, forest trails and fog-covered viewpoints create a peaceful atmosphere that feels worlds away from city life. Popular attractions such as Louisa Point, Echo Point and Charlotte Lake become even more enchanting under a blanket of monsoon mist.

Malshej Ghat

If dramatic landscapes are your thing, Malshej Ghat delivers in every possible way. As rainwater cascades down towering cliffs, the entire mountain pass transforms into a lush green paradise. Waterfalls appear around every bend, while clouds drift low enough to touch. The region is also known for seasonal flamingo sightings, adding another layer of magic to the experience.

Trekkers can explore nearby trails leading to Harishchandragad, Jivdhan Fort and Ajoba Hill, making Malshej Ghat a favourite among adventure enthusiasts.

Igatpuri

Igatpuri serves as a gateway to several trekking routes, including the climb to Kalsubai, Maharashtra's highest peak. At the same time, its mist-covered hills, quiet roads and cool weather make it equally appealing for travellers seeking a laid-back escape.

The presence of the renowned Vipassana International Academy at Dhamma Giri also attracts visitors looking for reflection and mindfulness amidst nature.

Bhandardara

For travellers hoping to avoid the crowds, Bhandardara offers a more serene monsoon experience. Nestled around Arthur Lake, the destination becomes especially picturesque once the rains arrive. The surrounding hills turn a vibrant green, while attractions such as Randha Falls and Wilson Dam put on spectacular displays as water levels rise.

Ideal for a leisurely two-day getaway, Bhandardara combines lakeside tranquillity, scenic drives and outdoor adventures, making it one of the most underrated monsoon destinations near Mumbai.