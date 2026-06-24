Mumbai Rains: 5 Foods You Must Avoid During The Monsoon!

By: Aanchal C | June 24, 2026
Mumbai's monsoon is finally here, bringing cooler temperatures and plenty of food cravings. However, the rainy season also increases the risk of digestive issues and foodborne infections.
To stay healthy, it's important to be mindful of your diet. Here are five foods you should avoid or eat with caution during the monsoon:
Cut Fruits From Street Vendors: Pre-cut fruits exposed to rainwater, humidity and pollution can easily become breeding grounds for bacteria. It's always safer to wash and cut fruits at home before eating them
Leafy Vegetables: Leafy greens like spinach, lettuce and cabbage are more prone to attracting dirt, insects and germs during the rainy season. If consuming them, make sure they are thoroughly cleaned and cooked properly
Street Food: As tempting as roadside chaat, pani puri and sandwiches may be, monsoon conditions can increase the chances of contamination. Rainwater, flies and unhygienic storage can lead to stomach infections
Seafood: Many health experts recommend limiting seafood consumption during the monsoon months. This is the breeding season for several fish species, and the chances of contamination and spoilage may be higher due to humidity and transportation conditions
Excessively Fried Foods: Pakoras and bhajiyas may be monsoon favourites, but consuming too many oily foods can slow digestion and cause bloating or acidity. Enjoy them occasionally and in moderation
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