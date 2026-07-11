Mongolia Celebrates National Naadam Festival, Honouring Centuries-Old Nomadic Heritage; Union External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Extends Greetings

Mongolia Celebrates National Naadam Festival | X

Mongolia is a country in East Asia which shares borders with China and Russia. The country that is known for its vast plains, nomadic gers, desert landscapes and one of the most revered leaders of all time, Genghis Khan, is celebrating its annual Naadam Festival from July 11 to July 13, 2026. It is one of the country's most important cultural celebrations, which showcases its rich nomadic heritage, traditional sports and centuries-old warrior customs. Often referred to as the "Three Manly Games," the festival features wrestling, horse racing and archery; three disciplines that have been central to Mongolian culture since the time of Genghis Khan.

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Mongolia is celebrating Naadam

Mongolia is celebrating its National festival, Naadam, which is celebrated with the largest festivities taking place in the capital, Ulaanbaatar, on Saturday, July 11, 2026. The event was attended by Mongolia President Lee Jae Myung as a guest of honour. It also commemorates the 1921 People's Revolution, making it both a cultural and patriotic celebration.

What is Naadam?

The word "Naadam" means "games" or "festival" in Mongolian. While its modern form is linked to the country's national holiday, its origins date back more than 2,000 years. Historically, the games were organised to train warriors in skills essential for survival and battle.

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External Affairs Minister J Shankar extended greetings

Union External Affairs Minister J Shankar shared the picture of his meeting with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh and extended his greetings to Mongolia, on X and wrote, "Best wishes to FM @BattsetsegBatm2, the Government and people of Mongolia on the National Naadam Festival celebrations."

He further said, "Look forward to strengthening our Strategic Partnership, built on economic cooperation, cultural & spiritual connect."

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Mongolia's restoration of national freedom

The annual Naadam festival also officially commemorates the 1921 People's Revolution, which marked Mongolia's restoration of national freedom and independence from foreign rule. The traditional event honours centuries-old nomadic heritage. The culture represents one of the last remaining pastoral nomadic cultures in the modern world, which focuses on a deep, sustainable harmony between herders, their livestock, and the harsh steppe environment