Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt unveils Ed-a-Mamma maternity collection | FPJ

On Friday, Alia Bhatt launched Ed-a-Mamma Maternity Wear - a range of thoughtfully designed and made clothing tailored for moms-to-be. The conscious kids' clothing brand started by actress herself focusses its recent range of product on the idea "Designed for comfort."

Recently on Instagram, Alia had posed with her cat Edward in an attempt to promote Ed-a-Mamma. The post was captioned to read, "Just another day at work for Ed with Ed."

"Designed for two", the launch campaign was led by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who encouraged fellow moms to be themselves and embrace their own personal style throughout this journey.

On the launch of the maternity collection, Alia Bhatt said, “I struggled to find quality maternity wear, and so I started devising my own solutions, making my personal style more bump-friendly and prioritising comfort. "

"I realised a gap in my personal wardrobe represented a gap in the marketplace. And so, Ed-a-Mamma Maternity Wear was born! This capsule collection is designed to hold you, hug you, comfort you and do pretty much everything for you that you do for your baby. We’ve stayed true to the ethos of Ed-a-Mamma, with every garment being sustainable. And I can’t wait to share it with others, " mom-to-be Alia added.



Ed-a-Mamma Maternity Wear has been developed using natural, breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen, and viscose, which are gentle on the skin. The shirts and tees are lightweight, versatile and offer all day comfort.