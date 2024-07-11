 Mojito Day 2024: Easy Mojito Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home
Every year, Mojito Day is observed on June 11, and this year it falls on Thursday. Explore easy Mojito Cocktail recipes given below.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Canva

Every year, June 11 is observed as National Mojito Day to honour the refreshing and classic Mojito drink. The iconic drink originated in Cuba, now becoming a beloved beverage for many. It offers a very crisp, citrusy and cool flavour. This mojito day, treat yourself to some refreshing homemade mojito by trying the below recipes from Monika Alcobev.

Classic Mojito

Ingredients:

2 oz White Rum

1 oz fresh lime juice

2 tsp sugar

6-8 fresh mint leaves

Soda water

Ice cubes

Lime wedge and mint sprig for garnish

Steps to make:

Step 1: In a glass, muddle the mint leaves and sugar together to release the mint's aroma.

Step 2: Add fresh lime juice and mix until the sugar is dissolved.

Step 3: Fill the glass with ice cubes.

Step 4: Pour in White Rum.

Step 5: Top up with soda water and stir gently to combine.

Step 6: Garnish with a lime wedge and a sprig of mint.

article-image

Cuban Mojito

Canva

Ingredients:

2 oz White Rum

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

5-7 fresh mint leaves

2 oz pineapple juice

Soda water

Ice cubes

Pineapple slice and mint sprig for garnish

Steps to make:

Step 1: Muddle the mint leaves and simple syrup in a glass.

Step 2: Add fresh lime juice and pineapple juice.

Step 3: Fill the glass with ice cubes.

Step 4: Pour in White Rum and top up with soda water.

Step 5: Stir gently to combine and garnish with a pineapple slice and a sprig of mint.

article-image

Watermelon Mojito

Canva

Ingredients:

2 oz White Rum

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz watermelon juice

6-8 fresh mint leaves

Soda water

Ice cubes

Lime wheel and ginger slice for garnish

Steps to make:

Step 1: Muddle the mint leaves and watermelon juice in a glass.

Step 2: Add fresh lime juice and mix well.

Step 3: Fill the glass with ice cubes.

Step 4: Pour in White Rum.

Step 5: Top up with soda water and stir gently to combine.

Step 6: Garnish with a lime wheel

