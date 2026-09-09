Mizoram's Saitual Achieves ‘Surakshit’ HIV Status; What Does It Mean? | Instagram

Mizoram’s Saitual district has achieved the distinction of being recognised as a ‘Surakshit’ district for HIV prevention, marking an important milestone in the state’s ongoing fight against the spread of HIV/AIDS. The milestone has been achieved under the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO)’s Mobilisation AIDS Suraksha (MAS) campaign after achieving all three of the 95-95-95 HIV treatment and prevention targets.

Mizoram’s Saitual district achieves status

The Saitual district in north-eastern Mizoram is the sole district in the state to attain 'Surakshit' HIV status through NACO's Mobilisation AIDS Suraksha (MAS) initiative. Districts involved in the MAS campaign are divided into four groups based on their performance: Sangharshee for districts that have not met any of the three targets, Saksham for those meeting two, Surakshit for those fulfilling all three, and Surakshit+ for districts that also achieve zero transmission of HIV from mother to child.

The recognition reflects sustained efforts to reduce new HIV infections, improve access to testing and treatment, and strengthen awareness and prevention programmes among communities. Mizoram has historically reported a high HIV prevalence compared with several other parts of India, making targeted interventions particularly important.

Understanding ‘Surakshit’ HIV status

The MAS campaign was launched in February with the aim to break the chain of HIV transmission by achieving the 95-95-95 goals across the country.

The ‘Surakshit’ status is linked to India’s national HIV/AIDS prevention strategy. Under the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP), districts are assessed on key indicators related to HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care.

A district achieving ‘Surakshit’ status indicates that it has made significant progress in controlling HIV transmission and ensuring that people at risk or living with HIV can access essential health services. The focus is not only on reducing infections but also on creating an environment where people can seek testing and treatment without fear or stigma.

Why Saitual’s achievement matters?

Saitual’s achievement is significant for Mizoram because HIV prevention requires sustained community participation, especially in areas where social stigma and limited awareness can discourage people from seeking testing or treatment.

Early diagnosis allows people living with HIV to begin antiretroviral therapy (ART), which helps suppress the virus and enables them to lead longer and healthier lives. Effective treatment also significantly reduces the risk of transmitting HIV to others.

Mizoram’s fight against HIV

Mizoram has been working closely with health authorities, community organisations and vulnerable groups to strengthen HIV prevention. The Saitual milestone demonstrates how coordinated public-health interventions can produce measurable results. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Zothanpari Chhakchhuak credited the achievement to the support of Saitual Deputy Commissioner Srinivas Sadi and close cooperation from community leaders, NGOs as well as churches.