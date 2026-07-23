Mizoram Protesters Sing 'Give Me Some Sunshine' During Peaceful CJP Protest, Emotional Video Goes Viral

A peaceful protest in Mizoram has become one of the most talked-about moments of the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement after hundreds of demonstrators broke into a heartfelt rendition of Give Me Some Sunshine from the Bollywood film 3 Idiots.

The emotional performance, recorded during a public gathering, has spread rapidly across social media platforms, with many users describing it as one of the most moving visuals to emerge from the nationwide protests.

Peaceful singalong replaces slogans

Instead of raising slogans, protesters chose music to express their message. The viral clip shows a large crowd assembled at the demonstration site, standing together under the sun while many held umbrellas to shield themselves from the heat.

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As the gathering continued, participants began singing Give Me Some Sunshine in unison. The atmosphere remained calm and peaceful throughout the performance before the crowd concluded the song with loud applause and cheers. The unusual form of protest has drawn praise online for highlighting unity without confrontation.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Rema with the caption, "Not a concert. Just people refusing to stay silent. Some revolutions are written in slogans. Ours echoed through a song."

Why protesters chose Give Me Some Sunshine

The song carries strong emotional significance for many students across India. Featured in the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, Give Me Some Sunshine reflects the pressure, anxiety and emotional struggles faced by students in a highly competitive education system.

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The film itself explored issues such as academic stress, exam-focused learning and the importance of creativity over rote memorisation. Years after its release, both the movie and its music continue to resonate with young people, making the song a fitting choice for demonstrators demanding reforms in the education sector.

Social media praises Mizoram's show of solidarity

The Mizoram video received widespread appreciation across social media, where users applauded the peaceful nature of the demonstration. Many described the state's participation as a powerful symbol of solidarity with students across India.

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Several people commented that the clip illustrated how concerns about education have united individuals from different regions, languages and backgrounds. Others noted that the musical protest stood out because it conveyed frustration and hope without confrontation.

For many viewers, the performance demonstrated that a shared concern for education can bring together communities that may otherwise differ on political or social issues.