Mizoram To Host Anthurium Festival From October 1: What To Expect From Trekking To Mizo Culture | X/ AIR

Mizoram’s popular Anthurium Festival is set to return in October, which will give visitors an opportunity to experience the state’s vibrant flowers, scenic landscapes, adventure activities and rich Mizo culture. The festival, which celebrates the anthurium flower and promotes Mizoram as a tourism destination, is expected to bring together nature, culture and outdoor experiences.

While the anthurium remains at the heart of the festival, the event is also known for offering visitors a chance to explore Mizoram beyond its flower displays. Trekking activities are among the attractions, allowing tourists to experience the state’s lush hills and picturesque surroundings.

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Mizoram to witness Anthurium Festival

Mizoram is set to host the Anthurium Festival from October 1 to 3 to attract tourists and promote the state’s tourism potential, officials said on Wednesday. The three-day event will be held at Reiek and Ailawng in Mamit district, which is about 13 km from Aizawl. Tourism Minister of Mizoram, Lalnghinglova Hmar, on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Anthurium Festival. The Minister said the festival will be organised by the Tourism and Horticulture Departments and that it is a Government of Mizoram initiative that requires the participation and support of all government departments and the people.

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About Anthurium Festival

For adventure enthusiasts, cave exploration is another highlight. Mizoram is home to several natural caves and rock formations, making caving an interesting addition to the festival experience. These activities provide visitors with opportunities to discover the state’s natural landscapes while enjoying an active holiday. The festival also highlights vibrant displays of anthurium flowers and local plantation tours. It will feature traditional Mizo music, folk dances and indigenous games, while adventure trekking and cave exploration at Khuangchera Puk will also be included.

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The festival also puts the spotlight on Mizo traditions and cultural heritage. The festival will also organise performances by popular local artists during Leikapui Night. Visitors can expect opportunities to experience traditional music, dance, handicrafts, local cuisine and other elements of Mizo culture. Such programmes offer a glimpse into the customs and lifestyle of the state’s communities.

The Anthurium Festival also has significance for local tourism and livelihoods. By bringing attention to Mizoram’s natural and cultural attractions, the event aims to encourage tourism and provide a platform for local artisans, performers, growers and businesses.