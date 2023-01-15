Miss Universe 2023: R’Bonney Gabriel from USA wins the crown

R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States has been crowned Miss Universe 2022! Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has crowned the diva at the 71st Miss Universe pageant’s grand finale. The event took plac ein New Orleans, Louisiana, USA on January 15.

Venezuela’s Amanda Dudamel stood as the first runner-up, and the Dominican Republic’s Andreina Martinez came in for second place in the 71st edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

R’Bonney Gabriel looked wore a glamorous crystal-encrusted gown accessorised with statement jewelry. The 28-year-old Houston, Texas-based fashion designer looked stunning in her attire. Gabriel's mother is an American while her father is Filipino. She stated that she intends to be a “transformational leader” with her Miss Universe 2022 title.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Harnaaz Sandhu, who was ruled as Miss Universe for the first time in almost after twenty years in 2021, shone brightly in a sparkling black dress with an ornate train as she awarded the title of her successor at the occasion. She also wore a traditional lehenga when she appeared on stage for the grand finale.

On the other hand, Divita Rai from the state of Karnataka represented India this year. More than 80 contestants vied for the title of Miss Universe 2022 and Divita advanced to the top 16. The interior designer cum model is 23 years old. She graduated from Mumbai’s Sir JJ College of Architecture while also modeling on the side. In addition to that, she enjoys basketball, badminton, listening to music, painting, and reading.

On August 28, 2022, she was honored as Miss Diva Universe 2022 by Harnaaz Sandhu.