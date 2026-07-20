Miss Teen Diva 2026: Tripura’s Traditional Costume Wins National Honour For Cultural Representation In Jaipur

Tripura’s Traditional Costume Wins National Honour |

Tripura earned national recognition at the Miss Teen Diva 2026 pageant after its traditional costume was honoured for its outstanding cultural representation during the competition held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The award celebrated the state's rich tribal heritage, vibrant craftsmanship, and deep-rooted cultural identity, bringing Tripura's traditions to the national stage. Chandamita Roy won the prestigious Best National Costume award at Miss Teen Diva.

Costume drew inspiration from indigenous communities

The costume drew inspiration from the attire worn by Tripura's indigenous communities, showcasing the state's unique handwoven textiles and intricate designs. Traditional motifs, vibrant colours, and handcrafted elements reflected the artistic skills passed down through generations. The ensemble highlighted the cultural diversity of the northeastern state while promoting its rich weaving traditions. The costume's dramatic wings were inspired by the Nageshwar (Mesua ferrea), Tripura's State Flower, which symbolises resilience and natural beauty.

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Announcement during national pageant

The recognition was announced during the national pageant, where contestants from across India represented their respective states through costumes inspired by local culture, history, and traditions. The Tripura representative's attire stood out for its authenticity and meaningful portrayal of the state's heritage, earning praise from the judges and audience alike. The dramatic red costume was complemented by silver tribal ornaments, Indian coin jewellery and vibrant red beads.

Significance of the award

The award is seen as a proud moment for Tripura, as it shines a spotlight on the state's artisans and traditional weaving practices. Handloom products from Tripura, particularly those woven by tribal communities, are known for their distinctive patterns and cultural significance. Such national platforms help introduce these traditions to a wider audience and encourage appreciation for India's diverse cultural landscape.