Millets: Know more about the benefits of the pulse in the International Year of Millets

With the aim to create awareness, increase production and consumption of millets, the United Nations, at the behest of the Government of India, declared 2023 the International Year of Millets.

The main objective behind this initiative by the Indian government is to create awareness about the contribution of millets to food security and nutrition.

Millets have been an integral part of our diet for centuries. In addition to a plethora of health benefits, millets are scientifically good for the environment with low water and input requirements.

Millet is a good source of protein, fiber, key vitamins, and minerals.

Here are 5 health benefits of adding millets to your daily diet:

Regulates blood glucose levels

Millets are high in nutrients, gluten-free, and have a low glycemic index. Its high content of dietary fiber, proteins containing all essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals aids in blood sugar stabilization. Millets can be a part of a healthy diet for diabetic patient that prevent blood sugar spikes and promote insulin sensitivity.

Good for heart

Antioxidants like beta-glucans, flavonoids, anthocyanidins, tannins, lignans, and policosanols play a crucial role in lowering LDL cholesterol and total cholesterol. The antioxidants help to maintain the blood vessels and clear off the clots, thereby lowering the risk of heart disease, and stroke.

Improves digestion

Millets help improve digestion due to the presence of a good amount of dietary fibre. It combats constipation, flatulence, bloating, and cramping. It also regulates bowel function, improves the overall health of other vital organs like the liver and kidneys, and boosts the immune system.

Help in weight loss

Including millets in the regular regimen, like millet flour or millets for breakfast, can remarkably help lower the BMI of obese people. Swapping rice with millets daily can lower the accumulation of fat, improve gut health, and help you achieve sustained weight loss.

Battles cancer cells

Millets such as foxtail and proso varieties are `proven by research to be effective in inhibiting the growth of cancerous cells in various tissues. The Phytochemicals in millets exhibit antiproliferative effects and lower formation of cancer cells in the colon, breast, and liver without causing any damages to normal cells.

Read Also Almonds: 8 Reasons to add the dry fruit to your daily diet

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)