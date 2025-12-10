Millennials, Sthamba's Fruity Craft Beers Will Bring Back Memories of Childhood; This Andheri Brewery Also Serves Harry Potter Style Butterbeer

Sthamba Global Brewery |

If chugging beers is your way to enjoy the weekend, visit Sthamba at Andheri, where you can not only enjoy the beers in mugs and glasses, but also as popsicles. Here, you'll find 50 taps and 103 serving styles — expect beer slushies, popsicles, and spirit blends with whiskey, tequila, and soju.

As Mumbai's craft beer scenes are still evolving, compared to cities like Bengaluru or Pune, and it is natural for guests to confuse craft beer with bottled ones, they have introduced a detailed beer menu, because "it's all about helping people explore and appreciate what true craft brewing is about," says Bhavishya Pratap, Founder of Sthamba Brewery.

The interiors of Sthamba |

The bestsellers at Sthamba — which won the title of Best Brewery at the EazyDiner Foodie Awards 2025 in Mumbai — are the Helles Lager and the Black Forest Stout. Their popular, fun experimental takes include Butterbeer, Beer Slushies, and the Korean So-Mag (a Soju + Beer blend).

Start out with their beer tasters that will give you a fair idea of what to order. You can call for 8 varieties and pick the one that works for you.

The Bubblegum Sour in a deep shade of pink is a beer that's meant for grown-ups who miss their carefree childhood. The Orange Bite, Mango Bite, Coffee Bite and Rola Cola Candy are all high on nostalgia and they will take you down memory lane to your days in school. There's a Chocolate Stout that's inspired by Melody, and a Mint Lager that will remind you of Phantom Cigarettes.

Wit Beer, Butterbeer and Mango Matcha Beer |

Patrons love their Butterbeer that's creamy and indulgent. The Himalayan Apple Cider is refreshing, but will remind you of Appy Fizz. Guava Jalapeno and Wild Berry are perfect with their tangy and mildly-fizzy notes.

The Mango Matcha Beer didn't turn out as refreshing as expected, but the mood was set with the crispy, light Wit Beer, a favourite, with hints of citrus. It was served in a goblet glass "to allow air to pass and wide enough for orange peels".

Their German-style Helles Lager was more full-bodied than light lager and had an aroma of banana and cloves.

Read Also Move Over Barley, These Desi Ingredients Are Taking Over Indian Craft Beer

(Clockwise) Nachos, Guava Jalapeno, Wit Beer and Coriander Chicken Tikka |

At Sthamba, they have experimented with jowar, bajra, and black rice in addition to traditional grains. "Each grain adds its own unique body and texture, and it’s exciting to see how they transform the beer's flavour profile," says Bhavishya.

Sthamba has been in the beer space for just under a year, but Bhavishya's family has been in the hospitality business for over 36 years. Bhavishya ran his first bar at 15 and over the years, he has managed well-known Mumbai spots like At MRP, 30ml, and SMAA.

"Craft beer is all about flexibility. Since it's brewed in kegs rather than bottles, we can produce smaller batches and experiment freely without worrying about preservatives or shelf life," he says.

Chicken tenders served with a variety of sauces |

As you sit back and enjoy their selection of beers, you will most likely crave for crunchy, deep-fried food, and at Sthamba you'll be spoilt for choice. Here, 'carbs and hops are your ultimate soulmates'.

You don't need to settle for the regular French Fries. Vegetarians can tuck into a basket of crispy Zucchini Fries that's legitimately unhealthy, but delicious. Not a fan of zucchini? Opt for the Sweet Potato Fries and Mozzarella Sticks.

Non-vegetarians, the Chicken Tenders is a must-have. You don't need to settle for the regular ketchup and can try out their exciting variety of sauces — there's garlic butter, tomato salsa, tartar sauce, and pesto mayo, among others.

A brewery essential, the cheesy nachos are meant to knock you out with their presentation — the crispy tortilla chip is served on top rather than the bottom of the plate. The no-fuss Coriander Chicken Tikka was big on flavours and came in a skillet with a side of greens and cherry tomatoes.

Smash Lamb Burger |

When at Sthamba, you need to try their burgers. A thumb-up for their Smash Lamb Burger that had a side of fries, a salad and a mayo dip. The other non-vegetarian option was the Southern Fried Chicken Burger. Vegetarians can opt for the Black Bean Burger or the Mushroom Truffle Croissant Slider.

It's unlikely that you would want to end you meal on a sweet note, but if that's the case, go for the Tres Leches. The ultra-moist sponge cake is dunked in condescended milk and served with whipped cream and chopped fruits. It's a creamy, sinful dessert in a bowl.

Address: Sthamba Global Brewery, Morya Landmark II, Opposite Infinity Mall, Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Cost for two: ₹3,000 (approx.) for two people with alcohol