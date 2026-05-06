Milind Soman Swims From Europe To Africa At 60 After 8-Hour Goa Record - Watch

At 60, Milind Soman is not slowing down; he’s literally swimming across continents. The fitness icon and model has just ticked off one of the world’s most challenging open-water routes, proving once again that age is just a number when it comes to endurance.

Take a look:

From Europe to Africa

Milind recently completed a stunning swim across the Strait of Gibraltar, travelling from Tarifa in Spain to the coast of Morocco on May 1. The stretch, roughly 15 kilometres long, is no easy feat. Known for unpredictable tides, powerful currents, and busy maritime traffic, it’s considered one of the toughest swims globally.

Sharing his experience, Milind described the journey as "beautiful, beautiful, beautiful", even as he acknowledged the ever-changing conditions that make the crossing both thrilling and demanding.

Redefining fitness at 60

This achievement is just one highlight in what's already been a packed year for the athlete. In April this year, he completed a gruelling 20-kilometre sea swim in Goa that lasted nearly eight hours. Just weeks before that, he marked Holi with another long-distance swim, joined by his wife Ankita Konwar, who has often accompanied him on such challenges.

Milind has long been a familiar face in endurance sports, consistently pushing his physical limits through marathons, triathlons, and open-water swims. His latest Gibraltar crossing only adds to his growing list of feats in 2026, serving as a reminder that discipline, consistency, and mindset can outpace age.