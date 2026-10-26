Mexico City Comes Alive With Colour As Thousands Flood Streets Ahead Of Day Of The Dead Celebrations | X/ @CristalCortesV1

Thousands of people took to the main avenue of Mexico City on Sunday, October 26, 2026, for the annual La Catrina Parade to kick off early Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) festivities. Hundreds of the participants dressed up in elaborate skeleton makeup, vivid dresses and illuminated costumes as the iconic skeletal figure "La Catrina." This year, the festival is set to be celebrated from October 31, and it will run until November 2, 2026. Let's understand the festival in detail.

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Mexico gears up for Day of the Dead

Mexico City has come alive with vibrant colours, elaborate costumes and festive energy as thousands of people take to the streets ahead of the annual Day of the Dead celebrations. The Mexican tradition, known locally as Día de los Muertos, honours deceased loved ones and celebrates the enduring connection between the living and the dead. Ahead of the festival, Mexicans took to the streets with faces painted in skeletal designs and wearing illuminated, vibrant and spooky dresses. The country also witnessed a dazzling parade.

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The celebrations bring together locals and visitors who gather to witness colourful parades, traditional performances and artistic displays inspired by Mexican culture and heritage.

What is the Day of the Dead?

The Day of the Dead is a traditional Mexican holiday celebrated on November 1 and 2 to honour, remember and welcome back the spirits of deceased family members and friends. It is observed on November 1 and 2. In 2026, the festival will take place from October 31 to November 2, with main commemorative observances on November 1. The celebration draws from Indigenous Mexican customs and Catholic traditions, which form a distinctive cultural event centred on remembrance, family and heritage.

Traditional altars and family rituals

On this day, families prepare special altars called ofrendas in their homes and cemeteries. These altars feature photographs of deceased relatives, candles, flowers, favourite foods and personal belongings to honour their memories.

November 1 is commonly associated with remembering deceased children, while November 2 is dedicated to deceased adults, although customs can vary across communities.

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A celebration of life and remembrance

Unlike occasions focused solely on mourning, the Day of the Dead embraces remembrance through music, food, art and community gatherings. Families believe that remembering loved ones keeps their presence alive through stories and shared traditions.