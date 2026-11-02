Mexico Celebrates Day Of The Dead With Vibrant Parades, Altars And Floral Decorations; Take A Look | X

Mexico is witnessing vibrant celebrations as people across the country mark the annual Day of the Dead, known locally as Día de los Muertos. People were seen with bright orange marigolds, glowing candles and faces painted like the elegant skeletons known as catrinas on the streets of Mexico. The traditional festival honours deceased loved ones and celebrates the belief that their spirits return to the world of the living to reunite with their families. The celebration, which began in October, will lead up to November 2, 2026.

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Mexico observes Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead is one of the most significant festivals in Mexico that honours deceased loved ones. People were seen on the streets of Mexico with bright candles, faces painted like catrinas, bright marigold flowers, vibrant dresses and more. It is believed that this is the time when the souls of deceased loved ones temporarily return to Earth to reunite with their families.

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Observed primarily on November 1 and 2, the festival transforms streets, public squares, homes and cemeteries into colourful spaces filled with flowers, candles, music and elaborate decorations. On this day, families gather to remember those who have passed away while keeping their memories and traditions alive.

Role of marigolds

One of the most recognisable features of the celebrations is the use of bright orange marigolds, which are also known as cempasúchil. These flowers are believed to guide the spirits of the departed back to their families. People also create elaborate altars, called ofrendas, that feature photographs of deceased relatives, candles, food, drinks and personal belongings.

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Apart from that, colourful parades, traditional costumes and giant skeleton figures are also part of the celebration and the festive atmosphere. Participants often paint their faces to resemble skulls, which has become a symbol of the celebration.

In Mexico City, the festival also features floats with decorated catrinas, lights and other decorative pieces. A 33-metre-tall La Catrina was also significant part of the celebration.