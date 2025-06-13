 Men's Mental Health Week 2025: Why It’s Crucial For Men To Prioritise Mental Well-Being?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMen's Mental Health Week 2025: Why It’s Crucial For Men To Prioritise Mental Well-Being?

Men's Mental Health Week 2025: Why It’s Crucial For Men To Prioritise Mental Well-Being?

Studies show that men are less likely to seek help for mental health issues, which leads to increased risks of anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and even suicide

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 02:09 AM IST
article-image
Unsplash

In a world where strength is often defined by silence, many men grow up believing that expressing emotions is a sign of weakness. From childhood, boys are often told to "man up," "stop crying," or "be strong." These messages, though often well-intentioned, contribute to a dangerous culture of emotional suppression. But it’s time to rewrite that narrative-because taking care of mental well-being is not only important for men, it's essential.

Men face unique pressures-societal expectations, family responsibilities, work stress, and internalised beliefs about masculinity. However, the idea that men should be stoic and unaffected is not just outdated, it’s harmful. Studies show that men are less likely to seek help for mental health issues, which leads to increased risks of anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and even suicide. The truth is, mental health doesn’t discriminate by gender. Everyone, regardless of sex, deserves support and healing.

Normalising emotional expression in men is not about encouraging weakness-it's about encouraging honesty, vulnerability, and inner strength. When men allow themselves to cry, talk about their feelings, or seek therapy, they’re taking brave steps towards better mental health. These actions build resilience, not fragility.

It’s equally important for society to support this shift. Encouraging open conversations at home, in schools, and in workplaces can help break the stigma. Media and influencers also have a role to play by portraying male vulnerability as human and relatable rather than shameful.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Shifting Investment Landscape Calls For Tiered Strategies, Says Motilal Oswal AMC’s Akhil Chaturvedi
India’s Shifting Investment Landscape Calls For Tiered Strategies, Says Motilal Oswal AMC’s Akhil Chaturvedi
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June

By redefining what it means to be strong, we can create a culture where men are free to feel, heal, and grow. Mental well-being should not be a gendered privilege-it’s a human necessity. It's okay to talk, to cry, and to ask for help. In fact, it should be the norm.

Because real strength lies not in hiding pain, but in facing it. And every man deserves that chance.

MENS

CAR

Read Also
How Yogic Breathing (Pranayama) Can Help Deal With Anxiety & Panic Attacks? Mental Health Expert...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Men's Mental Health Awareness Week 2025: Busting Myths & Ways To Break Stigma Surrounding Men's...

Men's Mental Health Awareness Week 2025: Busting Myths & Ways To Break Stigma Surrounding Men's...

Men's Mental Health Week 2025: Why It’s Crucial For Men To Prioritise Mental Well-Being?

Men's Mental Health Week 2025: Why It’s Crucial For Men To Prioritise Mental Well-Being?

BTS Turns 12! Know 7 Facts About Most Popular K-pop Group On Their 12th Anniversary

BTS Turns 12! Know 7 Facts About Most Popular K-pop Group On Their 12th Anniversary

Make Every Moment Count! 5 Ways To Make Father's Day 2025 Truly Special For Your Dad

Make Every Moment Count! 5 Ways To Make Father's Day 2025 Truly Special For Your Dad

Nitanshi Goel Turns 18 In The Most Dreamy Way Possible! Actress Dons Floor-Sweeping Custom Yellow...

Nitanshi Goel Turns 18 In The Most Dreamy Way Possible! Actress Dons Floor-Sweeping Custom Yellow...