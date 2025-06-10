How Yogic Breathing (Pranayama) Can Help Deal With Anxiety & Panic Attacks? Mental Health Expert Weighs In

Panic attacks can feel overwhelming-racing thoughts, rapid heartbeat, and a loss of control. Yogic breathing techniques, known as Pranayama, offer a powerful, natural way to calm the mind and body during these moments. Techniques like Nadi Shodhana (alternate nostril breathing) or deep diaphragmatic breathing stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps reduce the “fight or flight” response. This shift slows the heart rate and lowers blood pressure, easing physical panic symptoms.

During a panic attack, rapid breathing or hyperventilation worsens anxiety. Yogic breathing slows down this pattern. Practices like Box Breathing (4-4-4-4 count) create a steady rhythm, grounding the person in the present moment.

Improves mind-body awareness

Pranayama enhances awareness of bodily sensations and mental states. By focusing attention on the breath, the mind detaches from anxious thoughts, promoting clarity and emotional control. According to Mansi Kothari - Psychologist, Mental Wellness Expert, "Pranayama is not a mere set of breathing exercises but it is the science and art of mastering one’s energy through the breath. According to yoga philosophy, the breath links the body, mind and spirit. This idea of breath being a bridge is particularly powerful when we consider how anxiety manifests. When we are anxious, our breath becomes shallow, rapid, and irregular-mirroring the inner turbulence of the mind. Conversely, when we are calm and centered, the breath is naturally deep and smooth."

How Pranayama helps control anxiety?

Dr. Mansi Kothari explains that pranayama is an easy and cost-effective method to control anxiety. When we slow and deepen the breath, we say to the autonomic nervous system, it can stand down, all is well. Practices like Nadi Shodhana (alternate nostril breathing) bring balance to the brain hemispheres and calm the grip of mental overactivity, while Bhramari (bee breath) produces a gentle buzz that results in vibrations felt in the glottis, stimulating the vasovagal system to foster a sense of internal safety. Even simple diaphragmatic breathing-drawing the breath deep into the belly, engages the parasympathetic nervous system, counteracting the fight-or-flight response often triggered by anxiety. These techniques are non-invasive, side-effect-free, and require nothing but a few minutes of focused attention.

What makes pranayama so powerful is that it works on many levels. In addition to relaxing the body and calming the mind, the psychological and the spiritual aspect of the science takes the yoga experience one step higher.

Easy to practice anywhere

One of the biggest advantages of yogic breathing is its accessibility. Whether you're at home, work, or commuting, these techniques can be practiced discreetly and effectively to reduce panic symptoms in minutes.

According to Dr. Kothari, "With consistent practice, pranayama becomes more than a coping mechanism; it transforms into a daily ritual of self-awareness, calming not just the nervous system, but also bringing the practitioner closer to their centre -to the stillness that exists beyond fear. In both ancient texts and modern science, the message is clear: pranayama, through the conscious regulation of breath, may be our most powerful tool for healing, offering physiological, psychological, and spiritual benefits."

Incorporating Pranayama into daily life can empower individuals to manage anxiety with mindfulness and inner calm.