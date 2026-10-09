Meghalaya To Celebrate 50 Years Of 100 Drums Wangala Festival; Know Its Significance | Wangala Festival | X/Indianbackdrop

Meghalaya is one of the most beautiful states in India. Popularly known as the Abode of Clouds, the state, which is full of natural wonders like Cherrapunji – the world's wettest place; Mawsmai Cave; and Māwsynrām – the world's live bridge made with tree roots and trunks, is also known for its different tribes and vibrant culture, hosts an annual festival to showcase the culture and heritage of the Garo tribe every year. That is nothing short of a spectacular event.

This year, Meghalaya is gearing up to celebrate the golden jubilee of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival. The festival celebrates the rich traditions, indigenous heritage and agricultural roots of the Garo people. The occasion will mark 50 years of the festival and it will highlight the community's customs, traditional music, dance and deep connection with nature. It is scheduled to be held from November 11 to 14.

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Meghalaya gears up for Wangala festival

Meghalaya is gearing up for its Wangala Festival, which is set to be celebrated from November 11 and run until November 14, 2026. Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker and North Tura MLA Thomas A. Sangma on Wednesday inspected preparations at Wangala A·dam in Tura ahead of the 50th Golden Jubilee celebration of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival.

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100 Drums Wangala Festival marks the end of harvest season

The Wangala Festival, also known as the Festival of 100 Drums, is a post-harvest celebration observed by the Garo tribe, primarily in Meghalaya and parts of neighbouring regions. It is dedicated to Saljong, the Sun God or the deity associated with fertility and a bountiful harvest in Garo tradition.

The festival traditionally marks the end of the agricultural season, when people express gratitude for a successful harvest and seek blessings for prosperity in the coming year. It is celebrated with traditional dances, rhythmic drumbeats, colourful attire and community gatherings.

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Significance of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival

Wangala holds great cultural and spiritual significance for the Garo community. It represents gratitude for nature's blessings, the importance of agriculture and the preservation of indigenous customs passed down through generations.

One of the festival's most distinctive features is the rhythmic beating of large traditional drums, accompanied by the Wangala dance. Participants and dancers dressed in traditional clothing move in coordinated formations to the beats of drums and other indigenous musical instruments.

Men traditionally carry drums, while women participate in the dance wearing colourful traditional attire and ornaments. The performances reflect the community's collective identity, unity and respect for its ancestors.