Singapore Overtakes Japan To Claim World's Most Powerful Passport, Check India's Ranking

Singapore has surpassed Japan to become the country with the world's most powerful passport, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. Singapore's passport allows visa-free entry to 192 global destinations. Japan, which held the top position for five years, dropped to third place as the number of visa-free destinations for its passport decreased.

The United States, which previously held the top ranking nearly a decade ago, has now slid two places to eighth. On the other hand, the United Kingdom, after experiencing a decline due to Brexit, has jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017.

While India improved its position by 5 spots from last year and is currently ranked 80th on the index along with Togo and Senegal, with visa-free access to 57 countries.

Singapore has become an attractive destination for individuals seeking wealth opportunities, particularly driven by a crackdown on private enterprise in China and concerns over geopolitical tensions. However, obtaining Singaporean citizenship and the privilege of using their travel documents is not an easy process. With a population of 5.6 million, Singapore granted citizenship to approximately 23,100 individuals last year. Additionally, earlier this year, authorities ruled out granting citizenship solely based on an individual's net worth.

Henley's ranking tracks data from the International Air Transport Association. The methodology differs from other passport indexes, like one published by financial advisory Arton Capital, which put the United Arab Emirates in pole position last year.

