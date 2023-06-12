As Singapore Airlines Appoints First Woman CFO, Meet Women Scaling Heights In Aviation

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
JoAnn Tan will take over as the first Chief Financial Officer at Singapore Airlines' after leading post-pandemic restoration of connectivity and capacity as Vice President of Marketing Planning.
Vietnam's first self-made woman billionaire, Thi Phuong Tha Nguyen is also the founder of the country's budget airline VietJet, and currently leads it as the Chief Executive Officer.
A Mines Paris Tech graduate, Anne Rigail came aboard Air Inter in 1991 before its merger with Air France, and then held different positions in Air France over the years. As CEO of the French carrier, Rigail envisions a major role of Air-Rail connectivity in the sector.
A Harvard Business School alumnus, Uma Subramanian worked with NASA and founded helicopter provider Voom which was acquired by Airbus. She then launched Aero to provide affordable private air travel, and is currently the CEO.
Vanessa Hudson has been appointed as the first woman CEO at Australia's flagship airline Qantas, 28 years after she joined the carrier.