Meet Sangita Bhutada, The Indian Artist Behind The US Postal Service’s Diwali Stamp

US Postal Service Unveils Diwali Stamp Featuring Indian Artist Sangita Bhutada’s Rangoli Design | x

Sangita Bhutada, a Houston-based Indian artist, has created the colourful rangoli design featured on the US Postal Service’s (USPS) new Diwali commemorative stamps. The stamps were unveiled at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, marking the second USPS Diwali edition since the first was released in 2016. According to USPS Senior Vice President Shibani Gambhir, 20 million stamps have been printed.

Meet the creator: Sangita Bhutada

Sangita Bhutada is an Indian-born, Houston-based artist who created the rangoli design for the US Postal Service's (USPS) 2026 Diwali commemorative Forever stamp. She studied under a Montessori educator and is a traditional practitioner. Born in Maharashtra, she is a longtime resident of the Houston, Texas, area.

US Postal Service unveils Diwali stamps

On Wednesday, October 21, 2026, the United States Postal Service unveiled colourful Diwali postal stamps, featuring rangoli in the centre. The design was created by Houston-based Indian artist Sangita Bhutada. The USPS described rangoli as a vibrant floor pattern traditionally made from materials such as coloured rice powder, chalk and flower petals, and it is believed to bring good luck. The stamp was designed by Jennifer Arnold, and William J. Gicker was the art director.

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The artwork behind the Diwali stamp

She has practised the traditional art forms of rangoli and henna design for nearly 30 years. Sangita Bhutada revealed that for the Diwali postal stamp design, she was personally approached by the USPS over a year prior to the release and submitted a dozen design sketches, four of which were selected. Bhutada created an 8-foot-diameter floor rangoli using starch-based colour powders and sand in vibrant shades of blue, orange, green, red and white. Bijay Dixit photographed the artwork. The rangoli, set against a purple background for the stamp design, was finally handled by art director William J. Gicker and designer Jennifer Arnold.