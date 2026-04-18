Meet Prithvi Raj Bohra, Who Will Listen To Your Problems For Just ₹250; You'll Find Him At Juhu Beach

Listening with undivided attention and patience is a rare quality, especially in today's social media-driven world, where attention spans are low. If one wants to lighten their heart by sharing problems, they will either have to share them with someone close or go to a mental health expert. Experts can be expensive, and sometimes, close ones can be judgmental. In such a situation, you need someone who will just listen to you carefully and help you. In that case, Prithvi Raj Bohra is the man you are looking for.

Bohra hails from a small village in Rajasthan and has recently become a talk of the town due to his viral video where he can be seen holding a board at Juhu beach that says, Rs 250 for listening to light problems, Rs 500 for bigger problems and Rs 1000 for something serious. Bohra is neither a trained counsellor who would suggest therapies nor a self-styled godman who would ask his clients to follow superstitions. He is just a patient listener and also guides people by giving the solutions that he claims are practical.

When asked where he picked up this quality, he says, “My parents are my greatest inspiration. They are very good listeners. Back home in the village in Rajasthan, people come to my parents to share their problems, and they carefully listen to them. I have inherited this quality of theirs, and I do the same with people who come to me. I believe in this world, there are no problems that cannot be solved. That’s why I tell people that no matter what the problems are, I will listen and also work to find solutions. Whether it’s family issues or financial issues, I have confidence that I can find a solution to any problem. But I can only guide.”

Bohra may not be a professional counsellor or an expert, but he says he has worked under professionals. “I have worked under psychiatrists and have completed my graduation in philosophy from Rajasthan. I do not prescribe medicines or ask them to follow any superstitions. I give practical solutions that I can think of and use my communication skills.”

His startup, as he calls it, is new and was started in October-November 2026. In just this short span of time, he gets many calls in a day. “I started this business from Diwali onwards. I was working on this plan during lockdown. In four months, I got a great response. In a day, I get around 50 to 100 calls. I charge people based on the time and the problem.”

There is no set-up or sitting arrangement. To maintain the privacy of the client, he listens to them on the phone and on WhatsApp calls. He first asks the client to share basic information about their problem on WhatsApp, and then he calls them.

When asked about the need for the job, Bohra says, “In today’s time, a family of five will also not sit together and talk. People are so busy on their phones all the time, nobody has time to listen.”

Besides being a professional listener, he is also a passionate and aspiring actor and dubbing artist. “I always suggest that people should focus on their skill development and concentrate on their work. In 24 hours, you work for 12 hours and sleep for 8 hours, you still have 4 hours with you. Use that time to improve your skills. In this way, you can go ahead in life, and if you don’t like your job, you can start your own business. People often waste a lot of time; I believe in only focusing on my work. A human will be recognised by their work.”

It's a must for him to maintain his mental and physical health to be a good listener. “To make sure my mental health is in place, I will remove the problems from my mind after 24 hours. I practice yoga and meditation to maintain my health.”

He is also a firm believer in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Lord Gautam Buddha. If there is one message he wants to give people, he says, “I am a firm believer that if one wants to succeed, they need to stay away from negative people. Negative people tend to stay in the past and pull you down.”

Bohra has set out on a journey to make a difference to people through his qualities of patiently listening. Although he is not a professional counsellor or therapist, his attitude to help people is promising and can go a long way.