Video: Mumbai Man Charges ₹250 To Listen To People's Problems, ₹1k To Cry Along On Juhu Beach, Internet Stunned |

A video from a Mumbai beach has caught widespread attention after showing a man offering paid listening services to strangers. Sitting quietly with a handwritten board, the man invites passersby to share their worries, turning a simple act of listening into an unusual public service.

The clip, now circulating widely on social media, shows curious onlookers stopping to engage with him.

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A Price for Every Emotion

In the video, the man explains his pricing in a matter of fact tone. He charges ₹250 for small troubles, ₹500 for bigger concerns, and ₹1,000 for those who wish to sit and cry with him. The straightforward approach, paired with the calm beach setting, has left many both amused and intrigued.

He claims that people do approach him and that he spends time talking to them, helping clear their thoughts and ease their minds.

More Than Just Conversation

The man, identified as Prithvi Rajpohla from Andheri, presents himself as someone who offers guidance beyond casual conversation. He suggests that he helps individuals understand their problems and attempts to provide direction when they feel stuck.

While his claims about offering deeper insight have raised eyebrows, the core idea of simply listening has resonated with many online viewers.

A Reflection of Urban Loneliness

The viral moment has triggered a wider conversation about emotional wellbeing in fast paced cities like Mumbai. For some, the idea reflects a growing need for human connection, even if it comes at a cost. For others, it raises questions about the boundaries between informal support and professional help.

As the video continues to circulate, it leaves behind a simple but striking image, a man on a beach, offering time, attention, and a listening ear in exchange for a fee.

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