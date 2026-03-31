Meera Gandhi Shines At Elton John’s Star-Studded Oscars Night For A Cause

Meera Gandhi was spotted in Los Angeles, making a graceful appearance at Sir Elton John’s much-anticipated Academy Awards Viewing Party—an event renowned not just for its glamour, but for its meaningful cause. The evening, hosted in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, brought together an extraordinary mix of philanthropy and star power, raising both vital funds and global awareness for the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Held at a stunning venue in West Hollywood, the soirée was filled to capacity, buzzing with energy as celebrities, influencers, and prominent members of the international social circuit gathered under one roof. The atmosphere was electric, with fashion, music, and purpose seamlessly intertwining to create a truly unforgettable night. Miss World

Among the evening’s highlights was a captivating performance by Lola Young, who enthralled the audience with her soulful rendition of Messy. Adding to the excitement, global pop sensation Dua Lipa was seen soaking in the vibrant ambience, staying on through the night and fully immersing herself in the celebrations.

Overall, it was an exceptional evening that perfectly blended entertainment with impact. Events like these serve as a powerful reminder of how the worlds of celebrity and philanthropy can come together to drive meaningful change. Kudos to the Elton John AIDS Foundation for continuing to lead such inspiring efforts.