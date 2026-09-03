Mathura Janmashtami Celebrations: CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend Gokulashtami Festivities, Perform Gau Pujan

CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend Festivities, Perform Gau Pujan |

Janmashtami is set to be celebrated across the country on Friday, September 4, 2026. To mark the special day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will undertake a two-day visit to Mathura to participate in Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations and inaugurate development projects. He is expected to visit Mathura-Vrindavan and take part in key religious programmes, including Gau Pujan (cow worship). The CM has already arrived in Mathura on Thursday.

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CM Yogi to celebrate Janmashtami in Mathura

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to celebrate Janmashtami in Mathura. He has already arrived in Mathura on Thursday, September 3, 2026. On Friday, the CM is scheduled to participate in religious rituals and seek blessings at important temples. He will also inaugurate various projects, including the Sri Haridas Auditorium built at the Geeta Shodh Sansthan at a cost of around Rs 42 crore.

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CM Yogi to participate in Gau Pujan

CM Yogi, who will participate in various religious activities, will also perform Gau Pujan on Friday. It is expected to be among the significant activities, reflecting the deep association of cows with Lord Krishna. In Hindu tradition, Krishna is revered as Govinda and Gopala, names closely linked to his childhood as a cowherd in Braj. The CM will perform Gau Pujan at Sri Krishna Janmasthan and offer prayers at the temple, following which he will also address devotees.

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About Mathura

Mathura, regarded as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, comes alive during Janmashtami with elaborate decorations, devotional programmes and special prayers. Temples across Mathura and Vrindavan attract thousands of devotees who gather to celebrate Krishna Janmotsav with bhajans, kirtans and midnight prayers.

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Janmashtami celebration in Mathura

Krishna Janmashtami festival holds special significance in Mathura, where celebrations are centred around the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple and other prominent religious sites. On this day, devotees observe fasts, decorate homes and temples, and participate in devotional gatherings before the midnight celebration symbolising Krishna's birth.

Janmashtami is celebrated across India and several parts of the world, but festivities in Mathura and Vrindavan have a distinct cultural and spiritual character because of their connection with Krishna's life and the broader Braj tradition.