Gokulashtami 2026: Mathura’s Muslim Artisans Keep A Unique Janmashtami Tradition Alive Through Intricate Krishna Decorations

Muslim Artisans In Mathura Keep Alive Janmashtami Tradition |

As Mathura prepares to celebrate Gokulashtami 2026, a unique tradition continues to highlight the city’s spirit of communal harmony. Every year, Muslim artisans in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura play an important role in creating intricate decorations, tableaux and decorative items used during Janmashtami celebrations, keeping alive a craft tradition that has been passed down through generations.

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A unique culture in Mathura

Muslim community in Mathura have been participating in a unique tradition, where they craft the crown and other ornaments of Lord Krishna, along with the attire that adorns the idol of Lord Krishna, every year. Many of these artisans have been carrying out this work for generations, with young members of their families now continuing the legacy. The artisans take immense pride in making these exquisite adornments, each one meticulously crafted entirely by hand.

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About Mathura

Mathura, regarded as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, witnesses grand celebrations during Janmashtami. Temples, homes and streets are decorated with colourful jhankis (tableaux), flowers, lights and artistic installations depicting episodes from Krishna’s life. Behind many of these elaborate decorations are local craftsmen who work for days to bring these artistic displays to life.

Their work often requires considerable skill and patience, with artisans carefully painting, cutting and assembling every element by hand. The decorations are then installed at temples and pandals across Mathura and nearby areas. Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated in Mathura on September 4.

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A symbol of Mathura’s Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb

Mathura’s Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb represents the unified, peaceful way of life of Hindus and Muslims in the Braj area. It combines regional customs of Lord Krishna with Islamic practices, evident in communal celebrations, traditional music, and arts along the Yamuna river. The participation of Muslim artisans in Krishna Janmashtami preparations reflects Mathura’s longstanding tradition of cultural coexistence. Not only this, but Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb also showcases how artisans from both faiths work together on temple crafts, festive items, and local trade.