Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela Draws Thousands Of Devotees Across Jammu And Kashmir On June 22

Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela Draws Thousands Of Devotees |

The Kheer Bhawani Mela is one of the most sacred and significant pilgrimage events which is observed in Jammu & Kashmir. The annual mela culminates on Jyestha Ashtami and it is dedicated to Goddess Ragnya Devi. This year the festival will be observed on Monday, June 22. Thousands of devotees gathered at the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir today to celebrate the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela with great religious fervour and devotion. The festival is one of the most significant spiritual events for the Kashmiri Pandit community and attracts pilgrims from different parts of the country every year.

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Devotees gather at Kheer Bhawani Temple

On June 22, 2026, thousands of devotees from across Jammu & Kashmir gathered at the revered Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla for the annual Mela, offering prayers for peace and prosperity. The temple is decorated with lights and flowers, whereas devotees are seen lighting lamps, offering prayers, and dancing, celebrating the sacred day. According to officials, hundreds of devotees have travelled to the main temple in Srinagar from Delhi, Mumbai, Jammu, and other regions and attended the first aarti which was performed at 3 AM.

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About the Kheer Bhawani Mela

Dedicated to Goddess Ragnya Devi, an incarnation of Goddess Durga, the temple is renowned for its sacred spring and rich spiritual heritage. Devotees offered prayers, performed traditional rituals, and sought blessings for peace, prosperity, and well-being. The temple complex witnessed a steady flow of worshippers from the early hours of the morning.

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The annual mela holds immense cultural and religious significance for Kashmiri Pandits, many of whom travel long distances to participate in the celebrations. Families gathered at the shrine to offer kheer (rice pudding), flowers, and other sacred offerings to the deity. The festival also serves as an occasion for community bonding and the preservation of age-old traditions.

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Read Also CM Omar Abdullah Offers Prayers At Kheer Bhawani Temple Ahead Of The Revered Mela In Jammu &...

Security arrangements heightened

In Ganderbal, security has been heightened around the temple as more devotees are expected to attend the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela today. Multi-layered security arrangements, including deployment of police and security forces, have been put in place to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage.