Married & Matching! Zendaya & Tom Holland Step Out In Head-To-Toe Denim Looks

Zendaya and Tom Holland rocking denim looks | Image Courtesy: El Hormiguero

Just when fans thought Zendaya and Tom Holland couldn't get any more adorable, Hollywood's IT couple stepped out in coordinated denim outfits and reminded everyone why they're the internet's ultimate relationship goals. Fresh off serving dramatic black couture at recent Spider-Man promotions, the duo switched gears and embraced laid-back, cool street style in denim looks.

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Tom and Zendaya rock double denim style

Appearing on the Spanish talk show El Hormiguero, Zendaya and Tom proved that double denim isn't going anywhere. The actress looked effortlessly chic in a cropped denim jacket worn buttoned up, leaving just a few buttons undone to reveal a classic white tee underneath. She paired the jacket with straight-leg denim jeans, creating a sleek monochrome look that felt both casual and polished.

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Keeping accessories minimal, Zendaya opted for diamond studs and a handful of statement rings. Her beauty look followed the same less-is-more philosophy with radiant skin, soft rosy cheeks, fluttery lashes and nude lips. The finishing touch was her signature bob, styled in soft side-parted waves.

Tom, meanwhile, perfectly complemented his Zendaya in a denim shirt layered over a white T-shirt and matching jeans. The relaxed silhouette, paired with his easy-going charm, made the look feel effortless.

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Tom finally confirms the wedding

Of course, fashion wasn't the only thing making headlines. During a recent interview with Esquire UK, Tom seemingly put months of speculation to rest by confirming that he and Zendaya are, in fact, married. The actor was discussing AI-generated wedding photos that had gone viral online, falsely depicting the pair tying the knot at Italy's Lake Como.

Recalling the incident, Tom shared that his grandmother saw the fake pictures and wondered why she hadn't been invited to the wedding. When asked if he had to reassure other family members too, the actor casually replied, "No, because they were all there."

Read Also Tom Holland CONFIRMS Marriage To Zendaya While Reacting To Viral AI Wedding Photos After Months of...

The brief remark was enough to send fans into a frenzy, effectively confirming that the longtime couple had already tied the knot. While Holland chose not to reveal any further details about the ceremony, the revelation only made their latest public appearance feel even sweeter.