Mark Your Calendar! Solar Eclipse 2026 Date, Timings & Facts About Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse | X/ @earthcurated

A solar eclipse is one of the most fascinating astronomical events that captures the attention of skywatchers across the world. A solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun. The first solar eclipse of 2026 occurred on February 17. The second solar eclipse is set to occur on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Keep on reading to know about when and where it will be visible in the world.

Solar Eclipse |

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking all or part of the Sun’s light from reaching Earth. This alignment happens only during a new moon. There are three main types of solar eclipses: total, when the Sun is completely covered; partial, when only a portion is obscured; and annular, when the Moon covers the centre, which leaves a ring-like appearance. Solar eclipses are rare and visible only from certain parts of the world.

Second solar eclipse in 2026: Date and time

August 12 marks the second solar eclipse of 2026. The eclipse will begin at 9:04 PM and end at 4:25 AM on August 13, 2026. Unfortunately, people from India will not be able to witness the solar eclipse because it will not be visible in India. However, it will be visible in Iceland, Greenland, Northern Spain, France, Britain, and Italy.

No sutak will be applied

According to Drik Panchang, no sutak rules will be applied on April 12, 2026. Sutak Kaal is considered before and during the eclipse time; during this time, temples are closed, and no auspicious activities are performed. However, Sutak Kaal rules are only applicable when the eclipse is visible to the naked eye in India and the specific region. That means, on the day of the eclipse, the temple will remain open and daily rituals and pujas can be performed without any restrictions.