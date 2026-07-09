Manish Malhotra Pays Tribute To Late Mother During Paris Week Debut; Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Anna Wintour In Attendance |

Indian couturier Manish Malhotra created history as he made his much-awaited debut at Paris Haute Couture Week 2026, unveiling his first-ever haute couture collection. Titled 'Maa', the collection was deeply personal, serving as a heartfelt tribute to his late mother while celebrating the enduring beauty of motherhood, love and India's rich legacy of craftsmanship.

Bringing his signature aesthetic to Paris, Malhotra showcased a collection that seamlessly blended intricate Indian artisanal techniques with contemporary couture silhouettes. The presentation marked a defining milestone in his decades-long career, introducing his vision of Indian luxury and heritage to the world of French haute couture.

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Ahead of the showcase, the designer reflected on the profound influence his mother had on his journey. Taking to Instagram, he shared an emotional note recalling how she stood by him when he chose an unconventional career path in the 1980s.

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"When I chose an unconventional path in the 80s, my mother never asked me to be certain. She simply believed in me. Sometimes, love is the greatest permission to dream," he wrote, describing her unwavering faith as the foundation of everything he has achieved.

In another heartfelt reflection, Malhotra looked back at the rapid growth of his career during the 1990s, revealing that every milestone carried a part of his mother with it.

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Read Also Isha Ambani Steals Spotlight At Manish Malhotra Debut Couture Show In Paris Alongside Met Gala...

The landmark show drew an impressive front row of global personalities and close friends from the fashion and entertainment industries. Among those attending were businesswoman Isha Ambani, British Vogue's legendary editor Anna Wintour, filmmaker Karan Johar, Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, philanthropist Sudha Reddy, singer and actor Sophie Choudry and Lulia Vantur, all coming together to support the designer on his historic international debut.