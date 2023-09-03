Mangalagaur: Celebration Of Marital Bliss And Prosperity

Mangalagaur Pooja Picture |

Mangalagaur stands out as a special celebration that radiates warmth of newlywed love and the spirit of togetherness among women. This festival, observed in the Hindu month of Shravan, is a beautiful tradition that brings good luck and prosperity to the newly married bride and her family.

Let's explore the essence, customs, and significance of Mangalagaur in the lives of women.

Significance of mangalagaur

Mangalagaur is a festival that revolves around the worship of Goddess Parvati, the divine embodiment of marital bliss and prosperity. Newlywed women, dressed in resplendent attire, participate in a series of rituals. These rituals are believed to not only bless the newlywed with marital happiness but also protect the family from malevolent spirits and usher in good fortune.

Customs and traditions

New attire and jewellery: The new bride adorns new set of clothes and jewelry. This symbolizes the start of a new phase in her life, filled with hope and happiness.

Temple visit: The day begins with a visit to the temple, where the bride and her family worship Goddess Parvati. They seek the blessings of the deity for a joyous and prosperous

married life.

Feast: After the temple visit, the bride is treated to a sumptuous feast by her family and friends.

Singing and dancing: As the sun sets, the celebration continues with singing and dancing. Women come together, forming a close-knit circle where traditional songs are sung, and traditional games like phugdi, kombda, pinga are played. Varied instituations and political parties organise competitions these days of such games. A tradition which has suddenly come in limelight thanks to the film Baipann Bhari Deva

Benefits of Mangalagaur

Mangalagaur leaves a lasting positive impression on the newly-married woman, filling her hearts with happiness and love. Through rituals, attire, and songs, Mangalagaur allows women to connect with their rich cultural heritage and pass down traditions to the next generation. This festival is a powerful bonding experience, strengthening the relationships between the bride, her family, and her friends.

Mantras for Mangalagaur

Two beautiful mantras are often recited during Mangalagaur:

Jayanti Mangala Kaali Bhadra Kaali Kapalini, Durga Kshama Shivadhatri Swaha Swadha Namostute.

Sarva Mangala Maangalyaye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike, Sharanyaye Triyabike Gauri Narayani Namostute.

Popular Mangalagaur songs:

Mangalagaurchya Karyakramala

Baipan Bhaari Deva

Lavani Songs

Dholki Geet

Gondhal Songs

Zingat

Mangalashtak

Ghagar Ghumu De

Navari Natali

Aho Oka Manas

