Janmashtami 2023: 7 Krishna Temples In India To Visit For Celebrating The Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2023
Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka, Gujarat is one of the popular holy pilgrimage for all Krishna devotees. The temple is around 2,500 years old
Banke Bihari Temple, located in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan is a 19th century temple dedicated to Lord Krishna's childhood form known as Banke Bihari, which means "one who loves to play in the forest"
Jagannath Puri Temple, located in Odisha's Puri is a popular for its Chardham Yatra. The temple has finely wooden carved statue of Jagannath and his sibling - brother Balram and sister Subhadra
Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura is a important Krishna Temple in India. It is built at a the Lord Krishna's birthplace. You an find a small room that represents the prison where Krishna was born at the back of the main sanctum
ISKCON, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh is a serene temple where you can peacefully spend some time praying to Lord Krishna. You can also find ISKCON temples in India at places like Delhi, Mumbai, Vrindavan, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Baroda and many other cities
Sri Krishna Temple is situated in Kerala's Guruvayoor and is also known as Bhuloka Vaikunta. The temple also known as the Dwarka of the South, as a beautiful mythological story behind it. It is said that Lord Brahma himself worshipped the idol of Lord Krishna here
Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, located in Karnataka's Udupi is one of the most popular Krishna temples in South India. Krishna temples in South India. The temple is known for its unique daily rituals and offering to Lord Krishna and other deities
Thanks For Reading!