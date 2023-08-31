Janmashtami 2023: 5 Enchanting Art Forms That Represent Lord Krishna's Charisma

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023
Madhubani Paintings: One of the oldest Indian art forms is practised in the Mithila region of Bihar. Lord Krishna's life stories and Lord Krishna & Radha are represented with a backdrop of floral and geometric patterns
Phad Paintings: It is the oldest art that originated from Rajasthan and the paintings depict the narration of Radha and Krishna created on the cloth using colours
Tanjore Paintings: These paintings are made on a wooden slab known as 'Palagi Padam'. They represent the pure and true love between Radha and Krishna and other Krishna stories
Pichwai Paintings: Pichwai means ‘that which hangs from the back’. The form originated over 400 years ago in Nathdwara, near Udaipur in Rajasthan. These large paintings are done on cloth and paper. These paintings were made to hang behind the idol of Shrinathji
Pichwai paintings feature intricate designs and vibrant colours, representing Lord Krishna's life stories including his childhood stories, eternal love and bond between Radha & Krishna and Krishna's charismatic actions
Basohli Paintings: It originated from Basohli in Jammu and Kashmir. These paintings are inspired by ‘Gita Govinda' of poet Jayadeva
