Mandira Bedi Reveals Her 'Kabhi Bhi, Kahin Bhi' Abs Workout; Says This 15-Minute Routine Is Her Fitness Secret |

Mandira Bedi has long been admired for her disciplined fitness routine, toned physique and age-defying appearance. The actor and fitness enthusiast, who is often praised for her lean figure and sculpted abs, recently gave fans a glimpse into one of her favourite workout routines. Taking to Instagram, she shared a quick yet effective abs workout that she jokingly calls her "Kabhi Bhi, Kahin Bhi Exercises."

In the video, Mandira demonstrates a series of core-strengthening exercises that require minimal equipment and can be performed almost anywhere. Dressed in a blue sports bra, hot yoga pants, pink sports shoes, and a cap, she keeps her look sporty and comfortable as she performs the routine on a yoga mat.

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The workout includes six classic abdominal exercises: Russian Twists, Toe Touches, Slow Bicycle, Dead Bug, Double Crunches and Leg Raises. According to Mandira, each exercise should be performed for one minute, making the workout simple, structured, and easy to follow.

With short breaks between each movement, the complete routine takes just around 15 minutes, making it ideal for people with packed schedules who struggle to find time for long gym sessions.

The routine focuses on engaging the core from different angles, helping strengthen the abdominal muscles while improving stability and endurance. When combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise, these movements can contribute to a stronger core and improved overall fitness.

Mandira's workout is especially suitable for working professionals, busy parents and anyone looking for a quick yet effective home workout without investing hours at the gym. Since the exercises require little to no equipment, they can easily be incorporated into a daily fitness routine.