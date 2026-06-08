Mandatory ‘V’ Logo For Vegan Foods: FSSAI Sets July 2027 Deadline

FSSAI Introduces 'V' Logo For Vegan Foods |

Starting July 1, 2027, spotting truly vegan food on Indian shelves will get a lot easier. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has notified the Food Safety and Standards (Vegan Foods) Amendment Regulations, 2026, making a standardised green ‘VEGAN’ logo mandatory on every approved vegan food package. The step aims to strengthen transparency in food labelling and it will help consumers to identify plant-based products easily. The logo will indicate that a product contains no animal-derived ingredients, including dairy, eggs, honey, or other by-products.

FSSAI unveils standardised vegan logo

FSSAI has mandated that all vegan food products must display the “V” logo starting from July 2027. This gives manufacturers ample time to update packaging, comply with labeling standards, and ensure that consumers can easily identify vegan-certified products in stores. The authority emphasises that the logo is not merely a marketing symbol but a regulatory requirement to maintain clarity and prevent misleading claims.

The introduction of the “V” logo aligns India with international practices, where similar symbols are used to denote vegan-friendly products. With rising consumer awareness about health, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability, demand for vegan products in India has been steadily growing. By standardising labeling, FSSAI seeks to promote consumer trust and encourage food producers to adopt transparent ingredient disclosure.

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FSSAI shared the information on X

FSSAI introduced the logo through an amendment to the Food and Safety Standards (Vegan Food), Regulations, which was notified on May 21. In a post shared on X on Friday, June 5, the food regulator notified that the new rule will come into effect in 2027. Sharing the information of the Gazette of India, FSSAI captioned, "FSSAI has notified the Food Safety and Standards (Vegan Foods) Amendment Regulations, 2026. Effective from 1st July, 2027, all approved vegan food packages must carry the specified 'Vegan' logo to ensure standard compliance & consumer trust."

What are vegan products?

Vegan products are plant-based products that avoid all meat, dairy, eggs, honey, and gelatin. Plant-based products include soy, almond milk, cashew, coconut cheeses, and pea-protein burgers. Fruits, vegetables, legumes, grains, nuts, and seeds also come under vegan.