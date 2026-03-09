Managing Arthritis Holistically: Ayurvedic Tips And Herbal Remedies For Joint Health

Arthritis, once thought to affect only older adults, now impacts younger people. Conventional medicine can help manage joint pain, but are overall exhausting. Ayurveda offers a more holistic approach. Patanjali’s Divya Amrutari Ras utilises Ayurvedic methods to effectively treat rheumatoid arthritis. Research from the Patanjali Research Institute highlights its promising results.

Regarding Arthritis

Arthritis, including rheumatoid arthritis, is an autoimmune disease that affects the joints and happens when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues, leading to joint pain and swelling. Approximately 18 million people worldwide are affected by this condition. In India, it affects 1 per cent of the population, or around 210 million people.

If not treated in time, it harms the joints forever, makes mobility tough and even causes disability. Since it develops slowly, early detection is not always possible. The continuous pain messes with your routine and quality of life.

The main cause is genetics, with the risk increasing with family history. It is also common among those in their 40s and 60s. Women are affected more than men, while smokers are also at more risk. Obesity increases the chances of joint strain.

At times, viral or bacterial infections can trigger the ailment. Some researchers find an imbalance in gut bacteria as a cause. A rise in modern lifestyles, including little to no physical activity, chronic stress, and bad diets, adds to the risk.

Symptoms and Impact

Major symptoms include joint pain and swelling, stiffness in the body in the morning for 30 minutes or more, tiredness, slight fever, low appetite, and both knees or other joints being affected equally. The pain even shifts to other body parts like wrists, elbows, shoulders, hips, and ankles.

The long-term impact includes issues related to the heart, lungs, skin, and eyes. Patients suffer from mental health troubles and a slowing of their social life due to pain and reduced movement. While modern medicine, like allopathy, offers arthritis treatment with side effects, Ayurveda involves natural herbs and minerals to treat arthritis with long-term relief and no side effects.

Read Also Spring Detox: How Ayurveda Helps You Clear Congestion And Reset

3 Ayurvedic Tips to Manage Rheumatoid Arthritis

Herbs: Guggulu helps manage joint pain, while Triphala helps to detoxify and digest food. Fenugreek works to manage joint inflammation. Spices like turmeric, garlic, cumin, and fennel have anti-inflammatory properties and aid in digestion.

Diet: Consume warm, freshly cooked and light food. Avoid processed or cold food, dairy products, and oily and heavy foods. Staying hydrated with warm water and herbal teas helps avoid toxins and promotes good digestion.

Lifestyle: Light yoga asanas help with flexibility and stress decrease, while regular oil massage to the body with oils lowers any pain and stiffness and boosts circulation.

Introducing Divya Amvatari Ras

Patanjali’s Divya Amvatari Ras is a medicine studied scientifically for its anti-inflammatory and anti-arthritic properties. This herbo-mineral medicine is stated in Ayurvedic texts like Bhaishajya Ratnavali and the Ayurvedic Formulary of India 2003. It has herbs like amla, castor, babul, baheda, and haridra.

Many clinical studies call it potent in lowering arthritis symptoms and inflammation. Its effectiveness was tested on rat and mouse models in a recent study, and it played a big role in lowering inflammation in the rat model. Its anti-inflammatory usefulness was checked with the lowering of the foot swelling.

In the mouse model, the drug’s usefulness on collagen antibody- and bacterial endotoxin-induced arthritis was studied and resulted in bettering arthritis scores, pain reactivity and foot and knee thickness. When rats were given a drug dose equal to a human one and relative to the body, the inflammation and pain acuteness lessened, and joint thickness improved. It also lowered arthritis-related liver damage.

Divya Amvatari Ras lessened the inflammation marker in arthritis. The study shows it being effective in controlling the white blood cells that push inflammation and manage the inflammatory signalling paths. The research proves how the immune system works to treat the inflammatory system.

Divya Amvatari Ras treat arthritis or rheumatoid arthritis holistically with the help of Ayurveda.