Make a rejuvenating espresso body wash at home in just 6 easy steps

Making an espresso body wash at home is a simple and fun DIY project that can leave your skin feeling invigorated and refreshed. Here's a simple recipe to get you started:

Ingredients:

1 cup unscented liquid castile soap

1/4 cup brewed espresso.

1/4 cup sweet almond oil

1/4 cup raw honey

10-15 drops of your favourite essential oil (optional)

Instructions:

Brew a fresh shot of espresso and let it cool to room temperature. In a mixing bowl, combine the castile soap, sweet almond oil, and raw honey. Add the cooled espresso to the mixture and stir well. If desired, add a few drops of your favourite essential oil for fragrance. Some good options for an espresso body wash include peppermint, vanilla, or cinnamon. Mix all the ingredients together until well combined. Transfer the mixture to a clean, airtight container, such as a mason jar or plastic bottle with a pump.

To use, apply a small amount of the espresso body wash to a washcloth or sponge and lather onto your skin. Rinse thoroughly with warm water. Enjoy the invigorating and aromatic benefits of this homemade Espresso body wash suggested by Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of Inatur.