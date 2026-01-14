Makar Sankranti 2026: Stay Healthy During The Seasonal Shift With Ayurveda

Falling on January 14 this year, Makar Sankranti is a symbol of rebirth and new beginnings. As Surya Dev (the Sun God) moves into Capricorn, it marks the end of winter and beginning of longer days and the start of the harvest season in India.

However, this transition is not just external. As the seasons shift, our bodies must also adjust to the changing environment. To help you align your health with this new solar cycle, let’s explore the common seasonal health challenges, time-tested Ayurvedic methods for wellness, and Patanjali products to support your well-being during this change.

Health Issues During Makar Sankranti

While people celebrate Makar Sankranti with goodies and kites, the seasonal and dietary changes affect their health. Consuming oily, rich, and sugary foods puts pressure on the digestive system, as well as the heart. Overeating, especially of sweets, is problematic.

Since the season shifts from cold winters to warmer months, it brings health issues like colds and coughs, fever, and dullness in hair and skin. The festival is associated with kite flying, and issues related to the string include choking, cuts, and even electrocution if the kite is stuck in power lines.

According to Ayurveda, there is a need to balance Vata and Kapha Doshas and prepare for the season. It is time to know the tips for staying healthy in this time, along with the right Patanjali products to aid in the same.

Ayurvedic Tips to Manage Health in Makar Sankranti

Regime Choices: The most important thing is getting good exposure to early morning sunlight for the right amount of Vitamin D. A good oil massage makes the body nourished and strong. Simple exercises like walks, simple yoga, and pranayama will help with a healthy mind and body.

Food Choices: Get the energy through jaggery, a natural vitality option with nutrients. Indulge in seasonal items such as millets like sesame, grains like jowar and bajra, ghee, vegetables like spinach, gourd, peas, root vegetables, and lentils that provide energy and digestive help. Khichdi is a popular meal option in this season, which has vegetables and a dollop of ghee.

Herbal Choices: Ginger boosts digestion and immunity, while Black Pepper and Turmeric are good for immunity and warmth. Tulsi is good for respiratory health. Jeera works for digestion, and Nutmeg for warmth.

The good thing is that Patanjali works on Ayurvedic traditions to offer suitable products. Pick Divya Makar Dhwaj (2 Gms), which contains herbs like Shudh Svarna, Shudh Gandhak, Shuddha Parad, Kumari, and Karpasa. It provides energy, overall well-being, ability to fight tiredness, boost immunity, aid in digestion, good blood circulation, and improve reproductive health.

Celebrate the festival with Patanjali Gur Rewari (200 Gms and 400 Gms). It has Jaggery, Sesame Seeds, Ghee, Small Cardamom Seeds, and Small Cardamom Powder. This uniquely tasty and crisp sweet is great for energy, and the health benefits of the ingredients.

Include Patanjali Giloy Amla Juice (500 Ml) in your daily diet. This immunity booster helps with good digestion, detoxifying the system, boosting respiratory health, lower anxiety and stress, and dealing with issues like jaundice, diabetes, and anemia.

Celebrate Makar Sankranti on January 14 with celebrations related to staying healthy. Choose Ayurveda for the same, along with Patanjali products.