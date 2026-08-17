Maharashtra Prepares UNESCO Pitch For Dahi Handi, Spotlighting A Centuries-Old Community Tradition; Why The Festival Matters?

Maharashtra Prepares UNESCO Pitch For Dahi Handi |

Maharashtra is preparing to showcase its iconic Dahi Handi tradition on the global cultural stage, with efforts underway to seek recognition from UNESCO for the festival’s unique community spirit and cultural significance. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said on Sunday that the Maharashtra government will make efforts to get the state's traditional Dahi Handi festival included in UNESCO's World Heritage list and will also send Govinda teams to Spain. Celebrated during Janmashtami, Dahi Handi is deeply associated with Lord Krishna’s childhood stories and has evolved into one of Maharashtra’s most recognisable cultural traditions.

'Maha will take Dahi Handi to Spain'

Maharashtra is set to pitch for a UNESCO tag for the iconic Dahi Handi festival, which involves making human pyramids. Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar urged Dahi Handi organisers and Govinda teams to strictly follow safety and traffic regulations while celebrating the festival.

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Speaking at the ‘Krishnanand Sohala’ organised by the Maharashtra State Dahi Handi Govinda Association at Parel, Shelar said, "the state will pitch for UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage recognition for the Dahi Handi festival. We are making efforts to get the Dahi Handi festival on UNESCO’s heritage list and will also send our Govindas to Spain." In 2026, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, and Dahi Handi will take place the next day on Saturday, September 5.

Why Dahi Handi matters?

Dahi Handi is one of the major celebrations of Janmashtami in Maharashtra. The celebration recreates the playful legend of Krishna and his friends breaking pots filled with curd and butter. In Maharashtra, the tradition takes the form of Govinda Pathaks forming human pyramids to reach and break a pot suspended high above the ground.

While the festival has religious roots, its importance extends beyond devotion. Dahi Handi brings together people from different age groups and communities, which turns neighbourhoods into vibrant spaces of collective celebration. Participants or Govindas train for weeks, work as teams and depend on coordination, trust and balance to successfully form the pyramid. Without fearing for their lives, different Govindas or Mandals participate in making or setting the record of the highest human pyramid without the use of any artificial element.

Cultural identity of Maharashtra

The tradition also reflects Maharashtra’s rich folk and community heritage. From music and dance to colourful processions and local celebrations, Dahi Handi has become an important part of the state’s cultural identity. Mumbai, Thane and several other parts of Maharashtra witness large-scale celebrations every year.