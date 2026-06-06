'Maharashtra Is My Karmabhoomi': Dr. Anonna Guha Presents Maharashtrachi Gaurav Gatha As Tribute To 31 Luminaries

One of the persons who came to Mumbai from outside, settled here and treats Mumbai and Maharashtra as her Karmabhoomi is Dr. Anonna Guha. She credits Maharashtra for her success. As a tribute to the land that nurtured her and her talent, she presents a dance drama — Maharashtrachi Gaurav Gatha — on June 12 at Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir, Bandra, Mumbai.

Excerpts from an interview:

What’s the occasion/reason to present Maharashtrachi Gaurav Gatha in June 2026?

This has been a production in the mind of our Guru Dr. Tushar Guha for quite sometime. In 2005, he had choreographed Geet Ramayan 50 (Golden Jubilee), with 150 artistes from Nrityanjali and his disciples, which was performed for the first time in the dance format at Shivaji Park, an initiative by Vinod Tawde ji.

Ram Janamala |

The culture, tradition, thought, belief, attitude and approach of any society evolves due to the continuous radical thoughts and actions of some people who have strong belief and conviction in self and the courage to lead. Maharashtra Chi Gaurav Gaatha is a tribute to such Luminaries of Maharashtra from different walks of life — Philosophy, politics, education, art and culture and social service. The research took more than a year, hence we decided to premiere it in June, once the research and script was completed.

Why did you decide to combine theater and dance together to create this dance drama?

Maharashrachi Gaurav Gatha is a theatrical production. It has all four kinds of Abhinaya Angika (physical expression communicated through the body, limbs, facial expressions), Vachika Abhinaya (verbal expression) , Aharya Abhinaya (visual expression though costumes, jewellery and more), Satvika Abhinaya (the deeply felt internal emotion). If one looks at the

history of performing arts (music, dance, drama), one will see that in ancient times these were deeply intertwined, seen as all encompassing, for a holistic experience.

Ram Janam |

Later, dance, music, drama branched out separately. The combination of theatre and dance in this case, makes it a compelling production and creates a more powerful impact. This is not a documentary and neither are we playing the characters of the 31 personalities who are being depicted in this production. The production pays tribute to their lives, brings out aspects that may have gotten buried in the name of modernization. It nurtures the patriotic and nationalist fervour within us.

Dhangar |

Which dance forms have you used and why?

We have retained the authenticity and flavour of Maharashtra, as one has to be true to the Maharashtrian spirit. While elements of Indian classical, semi classical, creative and folk dance styles are being performed, we are performing Maharashtra’s Bharud, Koli, Powada, Lavani, Dhangar, Natyasangeet. So the production goes beyond dance genres and the dances follow an inclusive, holistic and authentic approach. The dance performances are integrated in a manner that they communicate and take the script ahead.

Naandi |

What were the parameters based on which you chose the 31 leaders that you plan to present in the show?

We have looked at luminaries of Maharashtra from different walks of life from 1803 to 2022. The list is unending. It is impossible to showcase the contributions of all such leaders. Maharashtra Chi Gaurav Gaatha, in the theatre dance format, covers 31 leaders from 1803 to 2022, for obvious limitations. The production is of 90 minute duration and we have tried to cover leaders from different walks of life: Philosophy, politics, education, art and culture and social service. Every leader who has contributed to Maharashtra, Marathi culture and social transformation. The urban audience may not be aware of all 31 personalities. Even if there is awareness, the depth of theirwork remains unexplored in today’s fast-paced world. The leaders being showcased are venerated for their lifelong dedication, courage and visionary approach.

Lezim |

Which was the biggest challenge while creating this dance drama?

Though my mother tongue is Bengali and am proud of it, Maharashtra is my karmabhoomi. I am born and brought up in Maharashtra, Mumbai to be precise. India’s rich and diverse culture is our strength and staying true to the diversity while retaining the uniqueness of the culture, without diluting its power, is certainly challenging. Dedicated research and writing the script in a manner that is compelling, crisp, and gives an experience that will leave one awestruck and emotional at the same time, led to a beautiful journey.

There were several revisions made to the script and as every script writer will know, when you keep going through it, one wants to refine it further for creative satisfaction, keeping in mind the pulse of the audience and to heighten the experience.

Choosing the right artistes for the right role, auditioning, casting, these were complex processes. There are about 50 artistes performing in this production—from age 10 to 80. All artistes are from Nrityanjali and are our disciples and students. In a period drama, there are many aspects that have to be taken care of, though they may seem insignificant.

Maharashra |

Why bi-lingual when it is Maharashtrachi Gaurav Gatha?

Our sir, Dr. Tushar Guha who has conceptualised, written the script and directed this production, believes that the work and dedication of the leaders of Maharashtra should not be limited to Maharashtrians only. Non-Marathi speaking citizens of India must have an opportunity to be aware of the voluminous work that they have done. Maharashtra is a part of India, the leaders we have delineated are part of the larger fabric of India. While Marathi is the mother tongue of the leaders and that is our pride, we would like to reach out to as many people as we can. Maharashtrachi Gaurav Gatha will ignite our knowledge, add to our existing understanding, give us new dimensions, stir our emotions of devotion, need for social transformation, and give us the courage to be just and fair.