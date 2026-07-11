Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple In Pune, A Look At Its Religious And Cultural Significance

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple In Pune | X/ Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the revered Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Pune on Friday, July 10, 2026, offered prayers and sought blessings. The temple holds deep spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini and is an important centre of Maharashtra's rich Bhakti tradition.

CM Fadnavis visits Shri Vitthal-Rukmini temple

CM Devendra Fadnavis visited Shri Vitthal-Rukmini temple on Friday, July 10, 2026. He also visited Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s palkhi and performed the Vitthal-Rukmini aarti. The CM paid respects to the saint’s padukas, interacted with devotees and also reviewed arrangements for the pilgrimage.

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What is the significance of Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple?

Pune is home to numerous beautiful temples and Shri Vitthal-Rukmini temple is one of them which is located in Pandharpur. It is dedicated to Lord Vitthal, a form of Lord Vishnu or Krishna, and his consort Goddess Rukmini, the temple attracts thousands of devotees throughout the year. Lord Vitthal is especially worshipped across Maharashtra and is regarded as the presiding deity of Pandharpur, one of the state's holiest pilgrimage sites.

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The temple reflects the teachings of the Varkari Sampradaya, a devotional movement that emphasises equality, humility, devotion, and service to God through the chanting of the Lord's name. Saints such as Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram, Sant Namdev and Sant Eknath played a key role in spreading Vitthal devotion across Maharashtra.

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A symbol of bhakti heritage

Although Pandharpur's Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple is the principal shrine, several temples dedicated to the divine couple have been established across Maharashtra, including Pune. These temples become centres of spiritual gatherings, bhajan-kirtans, religious discourses and community celebrations. Shri Vitthal-Rukmini temple witness large gatherings during the Ashadhi Ekadashi and Kartiki Ekadashi festivals.