Maharana Pratap Death Anniversary: Everything You Need To Know About Rajput Of Mewar

Maharana Pratap, a revered Rajput ruler of Mewar, is known as one of India's greatest warriors. His life is an enduring symbol of bravery, patriotism, and the fight for independence against the Mughal Empire led by Akbar. The Rajput ruler of the Mewar Kingdom passed away on January 19, 1597. 2026 marks the 429th Punyatithi (Death anniversary) of Maharana Pratap. Here's everything you need to know about India's one of the greatest warriors, who is often called "Bharat Ka Veer Putra."

About Maharana Pratap

According to the English calendar, Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540. He was also known as "Mewari Rana" and was famous for his battles against the Mughals for several years. Maharana Pratap is best known for his valiant resistance against the Mughal emperor Akbar, who sought to annex Mewar into his empire.

In 1572, he was anointed as the sovereign of Mewar. However, according to the Hindu calendar, his birth anniversary is observed on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month.

Many historians have documented Maharana Pratap's bravery and his conflicts in various texts, primarily focusing on his renowned battle of Haldighati, which he waged against the Mughal emperor Akbar of that time. He is widely revered as one of India's most courageous and influential warriors, particularly for his resistance against the Mughal Empire. His defiance against Akbar's rule earned him the title of "first freedom fighter" and solidified his place in Indian history.

Interesting facts about Maharana Pratap

Maharana Pratap was one of the strongest warriors in India. Standing 7 feet 5 inches, he would carry an 80-kilogram spear and two swords.

Maharana Pratap was a very skilled rider and swordsman. He had a loyal horse named Chetak, a legendary horse known for bravery, especially at the battle of Haldighati.

The legendary warrior had diverse army forces, including groups like Rajputs, Bhils, Jats, and Muslims, who were united against the Mughals.

Remains an icon of Rajput bravery; he also lived in forests for many years after the Battle of Haldighati. To survive in his kingdom, the king lived a very ordinary life and used to eat bread when he lived in the forest.

Maharana Pratap was a devotee of Lord Shiva, and he had built several Lord Shiva temples in his kingdom.

The Rajput king had a very unique way of eating food. He would only eat food cooked on a single fire with forest wood.

He was also very fond of literature and the arts and promoted dance, music, and literature in his kingdom.

Maharana Pratap's Death

Maharana Pratap died on January 19, 1597, at the age of 56 in Chavand, Rajasthan. Subsequently, his son Rana Amar Singh took the throne and acknowledged the authority of Akbar's son, Emperor Jahangir, in 1614