Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP’s Ujjain Adds South Indian Menu Under Ek Bharat, Anek Parampara; Check Out Details

Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP’s Ujjain Adds South Indian Menu | X/ ANI

The renowned Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has introduced a South Indian food menu at its Annaprasadalaya as part of the 'Ek Bharat, Anek Parampara' initiative. The move aims to celebrate India's rich cultural diversity while ensuring devotees from different parts of the country feel at home during their pilgrimage. Traditional South Indian dishes will now be served as prasad to devotees two days a week. This new arrangement began on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

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South Indian dishes introduced

The devotees visiting the world-famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, dedicated to Lord Shiva, will now be served South Indian dishes. The latest addition to the menu was undertaken under the 'Ek Bharat, Anek Parampara' (One India, Many Traditions) initiative of the temple committee. Previously, the community kitchen, called Anna Kshetra, which was managed by the temple committee, served only a standard meal consisting of vegetables, roti, dal, rice, and a sweet dish. The committee has now introduced a significant change.

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Under the new initiative, pilgrims visiting the Jyotirlinga shrine can now enjoy popular South Indian dishes alongside the temple's regular offerings. The menu includes favourites such as idli, dosa, vada, sambar, coconut chutney, lemon rice, curd rice, and pongal, providing devotees with a taste of authentic South Indian cuisine. Devotees will now be served South Indian cuisine two days a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

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About Mahakaleshwar Temple

The Mahakaleshwar Temple attracts lakhs of devotees from across India every year, especially during festivals like Mahashivratri and the holy month of Shravan. It is one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva and remains one of the country's most visited pilgrimage destinations. The addition of regional cuisines is expected to make the temple visit even more memorable for devotees from across the nation. With visitors arriving from states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana, the temple administration decided to expand its food offerings to cater to diverse regional preferences.

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The initiative reflects the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Anek Parampara' (One India, Many Traditions), which promotes national unity by recognising and celebrating the country's varied languages, cuisines, customs, and cultural practices. By incorporating regional food traditions into the temple's services, the administration hopes to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience.

Hygiene and positive response

Temple authorities have stated that the South Indian dishes will be prepared while maintaining high standards of hygiene and quality. The food served at the Annaprasadalaya continues to uphold the principles of satvik cuisine, prepared without onion and garlic, in accordance with temple traditions.

Mahakaleshwar Temple |

According to the administration, the introduction of South Indian cuisine has received a positive response from devotees. Compared to the daily routine, a significantly higher number of devotees took part in the meal served on Tuesday.