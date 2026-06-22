Mahabharat Actors Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arpit Ranka And Pooja Sharma Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Mahabharat Actors Visited Mahakaleshwar Temple |

Actors Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arpit Ranka, and Pooja Sharma, best known for their memorable roles in the 2013 television epic Mahabharat, visited Ujjain and offered prayers to Baba Mahakaal at the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Monday, June 22, 2026. The actors also attended the Bhasma Aarti in the temple's sanctum. The actors sought Baba Mahakal's blessings for the success of their show Mere Krishn.

Mahabharat actors visit Mahakaleshwar Temple

TV actors Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arpit Ranka, and Pooja Sharma visited Mahakaleshwar Temple on Monday, June 22, 2026. After reaching the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, the actors performed puja as per the rituals and also witnessed the sacred Bhasma Aarti. Speaking to IANS after visiting the Mahakal temple, Arpit Ranka said that he believes that no one comes to Baba Mahakal's court on their own will, but Baba himself calls his devotees.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Whereas Sourabh Raaj Jain said, "The experience of the Bhasma Aarti cannot be described in words. The feeling one gets from coming here and seeing Mahakal in person is extremely blissful. It is a feeling that can only be felt."

About Mere Krishn show

Mere Krishn is a captivating live theatre performance that delves into the spiritual and philosophical aspects of Lord Krishna's existence. The performance fuses theatre, music, dance, and multimedia to guide audiences through 21 striking scenes, covering his upbringing in Vrindavan, the Mahabharata, and his last moments in Dwarka.

The show features renowned actors beloved for their roles in mythological television. It stars Sourabh Raaj Jain as Lord Krishna, Pooja Sharma as Radha, and Arpit Ranka as Duryodhan. The play is touring across Indian cities, stopping in venues across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal and more.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Mahakaleshwar Temple

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is widely known as the third Jyotirlinga. The temple’s presiding deity, Lord Mahakaleshwar, is believed to be self-manifested (Swayambhu), making it particularly sacred among followers of Hinduism. Devotees from across the country visit the shrine throughout the year to seek blessings, especially during major festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. The Mahakaleshwar Temple is situated on the banks of the Kshipra River.