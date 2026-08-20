Madras HC Says No Restriction On TN State Song Before National Anthem: How ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ Became The State's Identity

Madras HC Says No Restriction On Tamil Anthem Before National Anthem |

Chennai: The Madras High Court has affirmed that there is no restriction on performing the Tamil anthem, 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu', at the beginning of government events in Tamil Nadu, indicating that a recent circular from the Union Home Ministry does not place the state song in a lesser order.

The clarification was made during the hearing of a public interest litigation submitted by Ananya Radhakrishnan from Chennai, who requested directives to ensure that government activities in Tamil Nadu commence with Tamil Thai Vazhthu.

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No restriction before National Anthem

The Madras High Court has said there is no restriction on singing Tamil Nadu’s state song, ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’, before the National Anthem, bringing renewed attention to the history and cultural significance of the iconic Tamil composition.

A panel consisting of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murughan noted that this was exactly the order observed at the Madras High Court on Independence Day: Tamil Thai Vazhthu first, then Vande Mataram and the National Anthem.

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‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ is a tribute to Tamil language and Tamil Nadu, celebrating the region’s cultural heritage, landscape and linguistic identity. Unlike the National Anthem, which represents the country as a whole, the state song reflects the distinct cultural identity of Tamil Nadu.

What is Tamil Thai Vazhthu?

‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ was written by Manonmaniam Sundaranar, popularly known as P. Sundaram Pillai, a prominent Tamil scholar and playwright of the 19th century. It forms the opening portion of his famous 1891 Tamil play ‘Manonmaniam’.

The composition begins by praising Tamil as a mother and celebrating the beauty and glory of the Tamil land. Over time, its opening verses became widely recognised as a cultural invocation of Tamil identity.

How it became state song?

The song gradually gained prominence at official and cultural events in Tamil Nadu. In 1970, the then Tamil Nadu government formally adopted ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ as the state song.

The government also prescribed that it should be sung at official functions and public events, giving the composition an important place in the state’s cultural life.

The song is generally performed standing, much like the respect shown during the National Anthem. Its use at government and public functions has made it familiar to generations of people across Tamil Nadu.

Why Tamil Thai Vazhthu matters?

Beyond being a state song, ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ is closely associated with Tamil linguistic pride and cultural heritage. It represents the idea of Tamil