Vijay Effect? Tamil Nadu Assembly Livestream Sparks Massive Surge In TV, YouTube Viewership |

Chennai: The TVK government’s decision to livestream the entire proceedings of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the first time has had the intended impact, with lakhs of citizens tuning in through news channels and multiple YouTube platforms.

Whether driven by the popularity of CM C Joseph Vijay, arguably Tamil cinema’s biggest crowd-puller, or a newfound interest in politics among young voters, the viewership of news channels has surged, say senior editors of Tamil news channels.

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The trend is not restricted to the young. Many middle-aged and older women are also tuning in at 10 am to watch the proceedings live on TV, said political analyst Harish M. Traditional TV channels are also cutting vertical-format clips of Assembly proceedings to make them Instagram-friendly.

The proof is in the YouTube numbers. The 12-hour livestream of the Assembly proceedings on August 5, when TVK Finance Minister Marie Wilson presented the 2026-27 Budget, garnered 1.2 million views on Polimer News’ YouTube channel. Puthiya Thalaimurai recorded around two lakh views, while Thanthi TV registered 2.5 lakh.

In comparison, the February 17 session during which the previous DMK government presented its interim Budget drew only around 10,000-15,000 views on these channels.

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Instagram, too, is buzzing with Assembly clips. A portion of Vijay’s movie-style, punchline-heavy speech on Wednesday garnered a million views within a few hours on one news channel’s handle. News channels, besides professional meme pages, are also cutting videos lampooning MLAs and ministers over faux pas and factual inconsistencies.

Clips of speeches by Vijay, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, TVK ministers and former DMK ministers, along with their arguments in the Assembly, are also proving popular. Most television channels and YouTubers are using “Vijay vs Udhayanidhi” thumbnails, which editors say are driving viewership.

The massive viewership has also pushed experienced MLAs out of their comfort zones, editors said, forcing them to sharpen their oratorical skills and prepare more carefully for debates inside the Assembly.