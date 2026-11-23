Man Trapped Under Stone Elephant Statue At Amarkantak Temple In Madhya Pradesh; Video Goes Viral |

Amarkantak, a mesmerising town in Madhya Pradesh, is a hill station which is situated in Anuppur district. The hill station is situated at an elevation of roughly 1,048–1,067 metres, where the Vindhya and Satpura mountain ranges meet via the Maikal Hills. The town is surrounded by majestic mountains, historic sites, rivers, temples and more. Recently, the Maa Narmada Temple came into the headlines due to a bizarre incident. A man became stuck while attempting to crawl underneath an elephant statue inside the temple premises. Keep on reading to know more.

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Narmada Temple viral video

A shocking incident from Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh has caught the attention of social media users after a man reportedly got trapped beneath a heavy stone elephant statue at a temple. A video showing the incident has gone viral online, leaving viewers surprised and raising questions about how the man managed to get stuck underneath the structure.

According to the visuals circulating on social media, the man can be seen trapped beneath a stone elephant sculpture installed at the temple premises. The unusual incident has drawn widespread attention, with the video prompting curiosity among viewers about why the man attempted to get underneath the heavy structure and how he was eventually rescued.What is the ritual about?

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What is the ritual about?

According to reports, devotees at the revered Narmada Temple follow a local belief which is associated with passing underneath the elephant statue. People reportedly crawl beneath the structure as part of a religious practice connected with fulfilling their wishes.

The bizarre incident was captured on camera when a healthy man who tried to crawl beneath the statue got stuck, and after the rescue effort continued for hours, the man managed to come out with the assistance of people present at the temple.

The Narmada Udgam Temple, simply known as Narmada Temple marks the sacred origin point of the Narmada River.

Why Amarkantak is famous?

Amarkantak is a popular pilgrimage destination known for its religious significance, temples and natural surroundings. Situated in the Maikal mountain range, the town is particularly famous as the origin point of the Narmada River.