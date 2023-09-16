'Maan Meri Jaan' Singer King Announces 11-City India Tour; Check Link To Book Tickets

Popular Singer King, known for his hit songs like ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ and ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’, has recently announced an 11-city India tour starting October 28 in Bengaluru and ending on December 29 in Goa.

King and his band will start the tour in Jaipur on November 4, Hyderabad on November 18, Guwahati on November 24, Kolkata on November 26, and Delhi NCR on December 3. After that, they'll perform in Pune on December 8, Lucknow on December 10, and Ahmedabad on December 17. Finally, they'll wrap up with a show in Mumbai on December 24 and close out the year with a gig in Goa on December 29.

This comes after his ‘Champagne Talk’, world tour to the UK, US, and Canada, slated for September, was nixed due to delays. King is hailed as India’s fastest-growing artist, with hits like ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’, and others to his credit.

The 11-city India tour is named after his latest album, New Life. King had released 'Crown,' the introductory song from the album, with singer-songwriter Natania.

TICKETS: Tickets are available on BookMyShow

